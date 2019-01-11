Devils Sign Cormier to AHL Contract

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Devils announced today that goaltender Evan Cormier has been signed to an American Hockey League contract. The announcement came from Binghamton's general manager, Tom Fitzgerald.

In just four games with Binghamton this season on an amateur tryout, the 21-year-old has two wins, a shutout, a 1.87 goals-against average, and .938 save percentage.

Cormier is a 2016 fourth-round draft pick, 105th overall, of the New Jersey Devils, and earlier this season played in 13 games with University of Guelph. He had a 2.27 goals-against average and a .926 save percentage.

Prior to that, the Bowmanville, ON native played four seasons with the Ontario Hockey League's Saginaw Spirit. In 190 regular-season games with the Spirit, Cormier had a 3.40 goals-against average, .895 save percentage, seven shutouts, and 77 wins.

Before his tenure with Saginaw, Cormier played 11 games with the OHL's North Bay Battalion and recorded four wins, including two shutouts.

Cormier attended New Jersey Devils' Development Camp in 2016 and 2017.

