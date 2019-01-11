Ottawa Recalls Elliott from Sens

The Ottawa Senators have recalled defenceman Stefan Elliott from the Belleville Senators.

The 27-year-old has played three games for Ottawa this season where he has an assist. In 11 games with Belleville, Elliott has two goals and three assists.

Elliott was acquired by the Sens on Dec. 5 from the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Belleville is back in action tonight against Grand Rapids. The Sens return home on Jan. 25 to host the Marlies and tickets are available.

