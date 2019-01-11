Rocket Fall 4-0 to Manitoba Moose

January 11, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Laval Rocket News Release





WINNIPEG - The Laval Rocket players deserved a better ending in their game against the Manitoba Moose at Bell MTS Place on Thursday night. Joël Bouchard's troops fell by a score of 4-0 during the first confrontation between the two teams this season due to a strong performance by Manitoba's Eric Comrie in goal, combined with a slow start and two refused goals for the Rocket.

Cameron Schilling opened the scoring for the Moose early in the first period with a wrist shot from the blue line that found its way through traffic and eventually bounced off of the blocker of Charlie Lindgren's and in the net, giving Schilling his first goal of the season. Alexis D'Aoust went on to add to Manitoba's lead with a one-timer from the slot before the halfway mark of the period to make it 2-0 for the Moose and though it appeared that Byron Froese scored a shorthanded goal for Laval to make it 2-1 at the end of the period, an early whistle took the goal away and kept the score at 2-0.

Alex Belzile came close to making it a one-goal game in the second period with a one-timer that forced Comrie to quickly stick out his pad to keep his team's two-goal lead alive, and despite outshooting their opponents 11-6 in the period, Joël Bouchard's troops were unable to get on the board.

The Rocket came out dominant in the third period and spent most of the time in Manitoba's end of the rink, sending a total of 14 shots on goal in the final frame. Despite their chances, Comrie held on for his shutout and an empty-net goal with three minutes left along with a goal in the final seconds of the game locked in the final score of 4-0 for the Moose.

"We had a bad start, maybe the first ten minutes," explained Bouchard after the game. "We had a hard time getting into the game with proper execution and energy. Then we challenged the boys and they answered, but nothing was working."

Goalscorers:

LAV: -

MB: Schilling (Stoykewych, Spacek) | D'Aoust (Harkins) | Harkins | Dano (Lipon, Griffith)

Goaltenders:

LAV: Lindgren (23/26)

MB: Comrie (35/35)

Rocket Powerplay: 0/3| Rocket Penalty Kill: 4/4

Three Stars: 1. Eric Comrie - MB | 2. Jansen Harkins - MB | 3. Cameron Schilling - MB

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.