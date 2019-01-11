Palmquist Scores in First PPL Center Sellout of 2019
January 11, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Lehigh Valley, Pa. - Zach Palmquist scored his third goal of the season in front of a sold out PPL Center crowd as the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (20-13-1-2) fell to the Binghamton Devils (18-20-3-0) 2-1 in the first home game of 2019. Lehigh Valley outshot Binghamton 31-19 but ran into a red hot goalie in Evan Cormier who made 30 saves on 31 shots to follow up a shutout against Syracuse on Wednesday.
The Phantoms started strong against the Devils, holding them to just two shots in the first period. Lehigh Valley managed to tally nine shots and a couple good chances, the best coming from Steven Swavely, who is looking for his first AHL goal of the season but shot it just high of the net.
Lehigh Valley got two great chances early in the third as Nic Aube-Kubel got free on a breakaway chance five minutes into the period and Colin McDonald got in alone just a minute later but both were unable to light the lamp.
Despite being doubled up on shots, Binghamton was able to score first when Ryan Schmelzer found himself all alone in front and was able to put back a rebound from Nick Lappin a little less than halfway into the second period.
Binghamton took a 2-0 lead with 3:55 remaining in the second period when Nick Lappin scored from an impossible angle as a Devils' power play came to an end. With the penalty box door open and Zach Palmquist set to go free, Lappin threw a shot attempt from the goal line that was just able to sneak between Alex Lyon and the post.
The Phantoms finally beat Evan Cormier with 7:05 left in the game as Zach Palmquist sniped one from along the boards and was able to beat Cormier short-side. It was Palmquist's third goal of the season and the first goal allowed by Cormier in 114:52 of game play. Connor Bunnaman and Carsen Twarynski picked up assists on the goal.
Alex Lyon saved 17 of 19 shots and both teams went 0/2 on the power play.
3 Stars:
1: G Evan Cormier (BNG) - 30/31 Saves
2: Nick Lappin (BNG) - 1, goal, 1 assist
3: F Brandon Gignac (BNG) - 2 assists
GOALS:
First Period:
LV - None
BNG - None
Second Period:
LV - None
BNG - (9:16) Ryan Schmelzer (7) (Lappin, Gignac); (16:16) Nick Lappin (12) (Gignac, White)
Third Period:
LV - (12:55) Zach Palmquist (3) (Bunnaman, Twarynski)
BNG - None
NEXT TIME OUT: The Phantoms will be back at it at PPL Center tomorrow night at 7:05 against the Hershey Bears. Don't forget it's our GIANT Canned Food Drive so bring you canned food items to the game. Follow the action @LVPhantoms on Twitter, on AHLTV or the Phantoms365 App.
Ticket Information
Tickets for each and every Phantoms home game throughout the 2018-19 season are available online at pplcenter.com, by calling 610-347-TIXX [8499] or in-person at the QNB Box Office [7th & Hamilton].
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 11, 2019
- Iowa Falls to San Antonio 3-1 - Iowa Wild
- Stars Win 4-3 in Overtime Thriller - Texas Stars
- Griffins Fall to Belleville in Shootout - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wotherspoon scores overtime-winner as Bridgeport tops Utica in first of two meetings - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Crunch Edged by Monsters, 4-3, in Overtime - Syracuse Crunch
- Amerks Fall in First of Two with Marlies - Rochester Americans
- P-Bruins Open Weekend with 6-3 Win over Pack - Providence Bruins
- Palmquist Scores in First PPL Center Sellout of 2019 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Penguins Take Down Checkers, 5-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Providence Bolts past Wolf Pack in Second - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Korostelev Nets Shootout Game-Winner as Monsters Stun Crunch, 4-3 - Cleveland Monsters
- Six-Goal Surge Propels T-Birds Past Bears - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Comets Drop Battle to Bridgeport in OT - Utica Comets
- Devils Win Third Straight in 2-1 Victory over Phantoms - Binghamton Devils
- Checkers Fall to Pens 5-1 - Charlotte Checkers
- T-Birds Score Five Unanswered, Drop Bears 6-2 - Hershey Bears
- Tampa Bay Lightning Acquire Defenseman Jan Rutta, Seventh Round Pick from Chicago Blackhawks - Syracuse Crunch
- Devils Sign Forward Doherty to PTO - Binghamton Devils
- Cleveland Monsters Announce Four Roster Moves - Cleveland Monsters
- Sabres Assign Smith to Rochester - Rochester Americans
- Game #33 Preview: Tucson vs. Chicago - Tucson Roadrunners
- Goloubef Joins Sens in Exchange for Carey - Belleville Senators
- Griffins Announce New Front Office Hires - Grand Rapids Griffins
- IceHogs Honor Rockford Heritage with Sock Monkey Night on February 9 - Rockford IceHogs
- Ottawa Recalls Elliott from Sens - Belleville Senators
- O'Connor Reassigned to Colorado Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- T-Birds Winger Anthony Greco Named to AHL All-Star Classic Roster - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Springfield's Greco Added to Roster for 2019 AHL All-Star Classic - AHL
- Marlies Set for Home and Home against Amerks - Toronto Marlies
- Sens Acquire Klimchuk from Toronto - Belleville Senators
- Sound Tigers Begin Second Half this Weekend - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Game Preview: Bears at Thunderbirds, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Griffins, January 11 - Belleville Senators
- Devils Sign Cormier to AHL Contract - Binghamton Devils
- Moose too Strong for Rocket - Manitoba Moose
- Rocket Fall 4-0 to Manitoba Moose - Laval Rocket
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lehigh Valley Phantoms Stories
- Palmquist Scores in First PPL Center Sellout of 2019
- Phantoms Power Play
- Friedman Strikes in Overtime at Springfield
- Phantoms Drop 3-1 Decision at Hartford
- Bruins Hang on in First Game of 2019