Crunch Edged by Monsters, 4-3, in Overtime

January 11, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Cleveland Monsters scored with 27 seconds remaining to force overtime before eventually topping the Syracuse Crunch, 4-3, in a five-round shootout at the War Memorial Arena.

Alex Barre-Boulet put up two goals in the back-and-forth affair, but the Crunch were unable to hold on to their lead and slip to 21-11-2-1 on the season.

Goaltender Eddie Pasquale stopped 25-of-28 shots and 4-of-5 shootout attempts in net for the Crunch. Brad Thiessen recorded the win with 33 saves between the pipes for the Monsters and a perfect 5-for-5 in the shootout. Syracuse went 0-for-3 on the power play, while Cleveland converted on 1-of-4.

The Crunch lit the lamp 5:47 into the game. Ross Colton grabbed the puck behind the cage and wrapped around to jam it in. His attempt was blocked, but Barre-Boulet was out front to chip in the second chance. Cameron Gaunce tallied a point on the opening goal.

The Monsters evened the score during 4-on-4 play 4:36 into the second period. Alex Broadhurst picked off a pass at the blueline and beat Pasquale on a short breakaway.

Cleveland took the lead halfway through the middle frame. Broadhurst threw a centering feed from the left-wing boards for Maxime Fortier to stuff in low glove side.

Syracuse knotted the game with 4:02 remaining in the second period. Gabriel Dumont dug the puck out from the end boards and sent it to Verhaeghe. He dished it out for Barre-Boulet to net his second of the night from the slot.

Verhaeghe tallied a goal of his own 4:31 into the final stanza to put the Crunch back on top. He beat Thiessen to a lead pass when the goaltender came out of his crease to play it and scored into a wide-open net. Dumont and Cal Foote earned the assists.

With just 27 seconds remaining, the Monsters capitalized on the power play to force overtime. Dan DeSalvo tipped Mark Letestu's shot down low. Adam Clendening earned the secondary helper.

After a scoreless overtime frame, Nikita Korostelev potted the game-winner in the fifth round of the shootout.

The Crunch travel to face the Utica Comets tomorrow at 7 p.m.

Crunchables: Cameron Gaunce is now tied for third in the league among defenseman with 28 points (6g, 22a)...Alex Barre-Boulet has two multi-goal games this season...Carter Verhaeghe has 14 multi-point performances in 35 games.

