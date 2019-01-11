IceHogs Honor Rockford Heritage with Sock Monkey Night on February 9

January 11, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





Rockford, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs today announced that they are partnering with Midway Village Museum to hold Sock Monkey Night on Saturday, Feb. 9 at the BMO Harris Bank Center.

Sock monkeys are part of Rockford's heritage, and the IceHogs will pay homage to the original sock monkey popularized by Rockford's own Nelson Knitting Co. in the early 1900s.

The night will be highlighted by a sock monkey giveaway, courtesy of Midway Village Museum, for the first 1,000 fans. The sock monkey dawns a red shirt with the IceHogs logo on its crest, as well as skates on its feet.

Midway Village will also have an interactive table in the arena concourse where fans can learn to make their own sock monkey ears. Additionally, several of the fiberglass sock monkeys that have been displayed in the Rockford area over the last several years will be on display throughout the concourse. These sock monkeys will be the focal point of a scavenger hunt over the course of the game. Fans can request information about the scavenger hunt at the Midway Village table.

NEXT HOME GAME: Jan. 18 vs. Grand Rapids Griffins | 7 p.m.

The IceHogs take the Grand Rapids Griffins on Fleece Blanket Giveaway Night. The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a free IceHogs fleece blanket, courtesy of Dental Dimensions.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.