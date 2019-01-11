Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Griffins, January 11

The set-up

The Belleville Senators collected its first win of 2019 Wednesday and will look to build on that when they visit Michigan to face the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Belleville (17-20-2-0) cut its deficit to a playoff spot to just three points with a win over Cleveland and despite still sitting in eighth in the North, the Sens continue to inch closer to a playoff spot.

Tonight's game is the first match-up in a five-game road trip that doesn't see Belleville return home until Jan. 25.

Grand Rapids (20-12-3-3) are third in the Central Division in the Western Conference and sit just one point out of the first place Iowa Wild.

In 18 home games this season, the Griffins have lost just three times in regulation while the Senators hold a 5-12-2-0 record away from CAA Arena.

Roster notes

No moves after Wednesday's game for the Senators as they hit the road but will do so without Jim O'Brien, Andrew Sturtz and Aaron Luchuk who stayed in Belleville.

Filip Gustavsson started Wednesday's game and with a back-to-back, expect Gustavsson and Jake Paterson, who use to play for the Griffins, to get a start each.

Previous history

The two teams met in Belleville Oct. 26-27 with the Sens winning the first contest 5-3 before falling 3-1 the next night.

Who to watch

With 14 points in his last 13 games, Senators forward Paul Carey has moved atop the Sens' scoring lead with 27 points this season in 29 games. His 22 assists are also a team high.

Chris Terry, who the Sens know very well from his time with Laval last season, leads the Griffins in scoring with 39 points, which also ranks as the fourth most in the AHL.

Where to watch

Wednesday's game starts at 7:00pm and can be seen on AHLTV. Fans can also watch tonight's contest at Shoeless Joe's in Belleville.

The radio broadcast on CJBQ 800 begins at 6:50pm with Jack Miller on the call.

