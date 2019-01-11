Goloubef Joins Sens in Exchange for Carey

January 11, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators announced today that the club has acquired defenceman Cody Goloubef from the Boston Bruins in exchange for forward Paul Carey. Goloubef will be assigned to the Senators' American Hockey League affiliate in Belleville.

Goloubef, 29, has recorded 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in 16 games with the Providence Bruins (AHL) this season. The 6-1, 201-pound native of Oakville, Ont. has played in 129 career NHL games with the Columbus Blue Jackets and Colorado Avalanche, scoring two goals and adding 21 assists for 23 points.

Goloubef was the Blue Jackets' second-round choice (37th overall) in the 2008 NHL Draft. Internationally, he has represented Canada on a number of occasions, including at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games (bronze) and 2009 World Junior Championship (gold). He was previously acquired by the Bruins after signing as a free agent on July 1.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.