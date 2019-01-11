Six-Goal Surge Propels T-Birds Past Bears

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - ?The Springfield Thunderbirds (17-12-5-3) rattled off five straight goals en route to a 6-2 win over the Hershey Bears (15-20-0-2) on Friday night at the MassMutual Center before a crowd of over 5,132.

Springfield once again would have to play from behind. After ?Ryan Horvat ?was called for tripping at the 3:19 mark, the Bears got on the board first 11 seconds later at the 3:30 mark when former Thunderbird Mike Sgarbossa tapped the puck home from the left circle on a cross-ice feed by Riley Barber.

At the 9:15 mark, the T-Birds tied it up when ?Riley Stillman? jumped up to a loose puck in front of the crease and wristed it past Hershey goaltender Vitek Vanecek to tie things, 1-1. Paul Thompson and Harry Zolnierczyk got the helpers on Stillman's second goal in three games as a forward.

Two minutes later, at the 11:23 mark, ?Anthony Greco ?jumped onto the ice off a change and took a drop pass from Bobby Farnham ?in the left circle. The T-Birds' newest All-Star turned and wristed a long-range bid through traffic and past Vanecek, giving the T-Birds a 2-1 lead. ?Chris Wideman?, playing in his first game as a Thunderbird and his first AHL game in almost four calendar years, picked up his first point in Springfield with the secondary assist.

At the 17:23 mark, the T-Birds kept the offensive onslaught going when ?Matt Marcinew? one-timed home his second AHL goal from the right circle, giving the T-Birds a 3-1 lead on the power play, with Wideman and Zolnierczyk picking up the assists.

After Shane Gersich was called for slashing at the 4:31 mark in the second period, the Thunderbirds power play continued the momentum when ?Sebastian Repo ?took a pass from Marcinew at the redline, deked around a Hershey defenseman and snapped a quick wrister past Vanecek from the right circle, making it 4-1 in favor of the T-Birds at 4:49 of the period.

The goal was the last shot Vanecek would face as he was swiftly replaced by Ilya Samsonov after allowing four goals on 18 shots through 24:49 of action.

With less than 6:30 to play in the period and with the Thunderbirds operating on another power play, Riley Barber moved into the Springfield zone on a clean breakaway, but ?Sam Montembeault ?stood tall and stopped two point-blank snap shot attempts to keep the score 4-1.

Nearly 10 minutes later at the 14:13 mark, the Thunderbirds power play struck for a third straight time when ?Matt Mangene? took a pass from ?Ludwig Bystrom? and wristed it over Samsonov's shoulder to give Springfield a 5-1 lead. ?Dryden Hunt ?picked? ?up the secondary helper.

At the 2:28 mark of the third, Hershey stopped the five-goal run as Juuso Ikonen picked up a rebound off a shot by Garrett Pilon and chipped it over Montembeault's shoulder, cutting Springfield's lead to 5-2.

That's as close as the Bears would get, as Springfield tapped home a fourth power play goal at 16:10. ? Zolnierczyk ?put the final nail on the Hershey coffin when he picked up a puck off the endboards following an initial shot by Wideman and slipped it past Samsonov. ?Jacob MacDonald ?picked up the other assist on the play.

Montembeault's superb performance broke a six-game losing slide for the T-Birds All-Star, as he finished with 29 saves on 31 shots.

