Griffins Fall to Belleville in Shootout
January 11, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Filip Zadina tallied a season-high three points and Chris Terry forced overtime on a power play goal with 3:10 remaining, but the Belleville Senators prevailed in the eventual shootout on Friday to take a 4-3 decision over the Grand Rapids Griffins at Van Andel Arena.
Despite the shootout setback, the Griffins (20-12-3-4) at least temporarily moved into a tie with Iowa atop the Central Division at 47 points, pending the outcome of tonight's Mountain Time Zone game between Chicago (46 points) and Tucson. They also continued to prove hard to kill at home, as they've earned points in 16 of their 19 games within friendly confines (12-3-1-3) this season.
On the heels of their first-ever meeting in West Michigan, the Griffins and Senators will stage an encore at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Playing his first home game since Dec. 19 following his tour of duty with the Czech Republic at the World Junior Championship, Zadina needed just 4:04 to pot the game's first goal. He pressured Jordan Murray into a turnover along the right boards just inside the Belleville zone, powered around him in the circle then put a shot through Filip Gustavsson's pads from the slot while surrounded by two other defenders.
The Senators (18-20-2-0) answered with a power play goal just before intermission. Unmarked to the left of Patrik Rybar's net, Jack Rodewald took a feed from Logan Brown and had the time and space to turn around and go forehand-backhand-forehand before roofing a shot into the far corner with 47 seconds showing on the clock.
Zadina struck again 2:11 into the second period for his 10th goal of the season. He stood alone on the back door and slammed home a cross-ice slap pass from Jake Chelios, but Belleville responded just 2:20 later to make it a 2-2 game as Max McCormick crashed the net to fire a rebound by Rybar's blocker.
Belleville grabbed its first lead just past the halfway point of the third period, with Joseph LaBate positioning himself on the doorstep to redirect Erik Burgdoerfer's blast from the right point at 10:59.
The Griffins called their timeout with 3:35 remaining and 56 seconds left on their third power play chance of the night, taking the opportunity to pull Rybar for an extra attacker to create a 6-on-4 advantage. The strategy paid off in the form of Chris Terry's league-leading 23rd goal of the campaign, as he one-timed a pass from Zadina at the top of the right circle at the 16:50 mark.
That goal snapped Grand Rapids' 0-for-18 power play drought that had spanned more than four games, dating to Carter Camper's goal midway through the second period of their New Year's Eve contest.
The Griffins hit two posts and had several other scoring chances during the scoreless overtime while surviving a desperate scramble around their own goal in the final two minutes of the extra stanza. In the shootout, Gustavsson denied Dominic Turgeon, Zadina and Terry in succession, while Adam Tambellini and Drake Batherson came up empty for the Senators before Brown brought down the curtain with a backhanded shovel over Rybar's glove. Gustavsson finished with 32 saves for Belleville while Rybar, who extended his personal point streak to five games (3-0-2), turned aside 20 shots.
Notes: On the season, Zadina has twice as many two-goal games (four) as one-goal outings (two)...Each team went 1-for-3 on the power play...The Griffins, who served as the primary affiliate of the Ottawa Senators from 1999-2002, hosted their former parent club's AHL affiliate for the first time since Jan. 15, 2003, when they forged a 2-2 tie against the Binghamton Senators.
Three Stars: 1. GR Zadina (two goals, one assist); 2. BEL LaBate (goal); 3. GR Terry (power play goal)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 11, 2019
- Iowa Falls to San Antonio 3-1 - Iowa Wild
- Stars Win 4-3 in Overtime Thriller - Texas Stars
- Griffins Fall to Belleville in Shootout - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wotherspoon scores overtime-winner as Bridgeport tops Utica in first of two meetings - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Crunch Edged by Monsters, 4-3, in Overtime - Syracuse Crunch
- Amerks Fall in First of Two with Marlies - Rochester Americans
- P-Bruins Open Weekend with 6-3 Win over Pack - Providence Bruins
- Palmquist Scores in First PPL Center Sellout of 2019 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Penguins Take Down Checkers, 5-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Providence Bolts past Wolf Pack in Second - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Korostelev Nets Shootout Game-Winner as Monsters Stun Crunch, 4-3 - Cleveland Monsters
- Six-Goal Surge Propels T-Birds Past Bears - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Comets Drop Battle to Bridgeport in OT - Utica Comets
- Devils Win Third Straight in 2-1 Victory over Phantoms - Binghamton Devils
- Checkers Fall to Pens 5-1 - Charlotte Checkers
- T-Birds Score Five Unanswered, Drop Bears 6-2 - Hershey Bears
- Tampa Bay Lightning Acquire Defenseman Jan Rutta, Seventh Round Pick from Chicago Blackhawks - Syracuse Crunch
- Devils Sign Forward Doherty to PTO - Binghamton Devils
- Cleveland Monsters Announce Four Roster Moves - Cleveland Monsters
- Sabres Assign Smith to Rochester - Rochester Americans
- Game #33 Preview: Tucson vs. Chicago - Tucson Roadrunners
- Goloubef Joins Sens in Exchange for Carey - Belleville Senators
- Griffins Announce New Front Office Hires - Grand Rapids Griffins
- IceHogs Honor Rockford Heritage with Sock Monkey Night on February 9 - Rockford IceHogs
- Ottawa Recalls Elliott from Sens - Belleville Senators
- O'Connor Reassigned to Colorado Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- T-Birds Winger Anthony Greco Named to AHL All-Star Classic Roster - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Springfield's Greco Added to Roster for 2019 AHL All-Star Classic - AHL
- Marlies Set for Home and Home against Amerks - Toronto Marlies
- Sens Acquire Klimchuk from Toronto - Belleville Senators
- Sound Tigers Begin Second Half this Weekend - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Game Preview: Bears at Thunderbirds, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Griffins, January 11 - Belleville Senators
- Devils Sign Cormier to AHL Contract - Binghamton Devils
- Moose too Strong for Rocket - Manitoba Moose
- Rocket Fall 4-0 to Manitoba Moose - Laval Rocket
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Grand Rapids Griffins Stories
- Griffins Fall to Belleville in Shootout
- Griffins Announce New Front Office Hires
- Join the Griffins for Toy Night and a Rubik's Cube Giveaway against Milwaukee Next Weekend
- Detroit Assigns Lashoff to Grand Rapids
- Griffins Tie for Second in Division with 3-1 Win over Admirals