Devils Win Third Straight in 2-1 Victory over Phantoms

January 11, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release





ALLENTOWN - Evan Cormier made 30 saves and Nick Lappin scored the eventual game winner as the Binghamton Devils defeated the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on the road Friday night, 2-1, for their third win in a row.

After no scoring in the first period, the Devils broke the ice and took a 1-0 lead on a rebound chance. Nick Lappin fired a shot off the leg pad of goaltender Alex Lyon and the rebound went right to Ryan Schmelzer who tapped home his seventh of the year. Schmelzer's goal came at 9:16 of the second with assists from Lappin and Brandon Gignac.

After a key defensive play by Egor Yakovlev, Lappin gave the Devils a 2-0 lead. With the power play coming to a close, Gignac fired a shot from the left circle to the front of the net that Lappin deflected in. The goal was Lappin's 12th of the year, second in as many games, and second point of the night at 16:16 with assists from Gignac and Colton White. Binghamton took a 2-0 lead into the third period despite being outshot, 21-14.

Lehigh Valley got one back in the third period as Zach Palmquist banked the puck off goaltender Evan Cormier from the left wing wall at the 12:55 mark. The goal pulled the Phantoms within a goal of tying the game and was assisted by Connor Bunnaman and Carsen Twarynski. In the end, Binghamton held on for the one-goal win. Cormier stopped 30 of 31 shots for the win.

The Devils return home tomorrow night to host the Cleveland Monsters at 7:05 p.m. Join the Devils for Star Wars Night presented by CHOBANI. Fans can get a special Devils lightsaber and a ticket to the game for just $20.

For more information, including pricing, group outings, taking a limo to the game, fan experiences, and much more, visit www.binghamtondevils.com or call the Devils front office at 607-722-7367.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.