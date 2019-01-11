O'Connor Reassigned to Colorado Eagles

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward Logan O'Connor has been reassigned to the Eagles by the team's NHL affiliate. O'Connor appeared in five games with the Avalanche during his first stint in the National Hockey League. The 22 year-old has generated nine goals and seven assists in 30 AHL games with the Eagles this season.

Prior to turning pro, O'Connor spent the previous three seasons at the University of Denver where he helped the Pioneers win the NCAA championship in 2017. He posted 21 points in 41 games as a junior last season, while also leading DU with two short-handed goals. The 6-foot, 179-pound winger finished his college career with 43 points in 108 games, while also capturing a NCHC regular-season title in 2017. The Avalanche signed O'Connor to a two-year NHL contract in July.

Colorado returns to action when they host the Bakersfield Condors at the Budweiser Events Center on Friday, January 11th at 7:05pm MT.

