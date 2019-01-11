Cleveland Monsters Announce Four Roster Moves

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters announced Friday that the team's NHL affiliate, the Columbus Blue Jackets, assigned goaltender Jean-Francois Berube and forward Eric Robinson to the Monsters and recalled forward Kevin Stenlund. Cleveland additionally announced Friday that the team signed forward Miles Koules to an AHL contract.

A 6'1", 176 lb. left-catching native of Repentigny, QC, Berube, 27, was selected by the Los Angeles Kings in the fourth round (95th overall) in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft and supplied a record of 11-10-3 with a 2.94 goals-against average (GAA) and a .899 save percentage (S%) in 24 appearances for the Monsters this season. In 34 career NHL appearances spanning parts of three seasons from 2015-18 with the New York Islanders and the Chicago Blackhawks, Berube posted a 9-10-4 record with a 3.39 GAA and a .898 S%. In 149 career AHL appearances spanning parts of seven seasons from 2009-19 with the Manchester Monarchs, Bridgeport Sound Tigers, Rockford IceHogs and Cleveland, Berube contributed a record of 89-48-7 with eight shutouts, a 2.40 GAA and a .912 S% and helped Manchester claim the 2015 Calder Cup as AHL Playoff Champions.

In parts of two ECHL seasons with the Ontario Reign from 2011-13, Berube notched a 32-19-6 record with five shutouts, a 2.62 GAA and a .908 S%. Prior to his proessional career, Berube logged a record of 55-37-10 with five shutouts, a 2.77 GAA and a .901 S% in 115 QMJHL appearances for the Montreal Juniors spanning parts of three seasons from 2008-11.

A 6'2", 201 lb. left-handed native of Bellmawr, New Jersey, Robinson, 23, appeared in three games for the Blue Jackets this season and posted a +1 rating in four career NHL appearances for Columbus spanning the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons. Additionally, Robinson supplied 10-9-19 with six penalty minutes and a +3 rating in 33 appearances for the Monsters this year. Prior to his professional career, Robinson contributed 39-28-67 with 74 penalty minutes and a -29 rating in 128 NCAA appearances for Princeton University spanning four seasons from 2014-18. In 50 USHL appearances for the Dubuque Fighting Saints during the 2013-14 season, Robinson notched 8-16-24 with 24 penalty minutes and a -1 rating.

A 6'4", 210 lb. right-handed native of Huddinge, Sweden, Stenlund, 22, was selected in the second-round (58th overall) by Columbus in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. In 33 appearances for Cleveland this season, Stenlund contributed 9-7-16 with ten penalty minutes and a -8 rating. In 40 career AHL appearances, all for the Monsters, spanning the past two seasons, Stenlund notched 9-9-18 with 14 penalty minutes and a -9 rating. In parts of four SHL seasons with HV71 from 2014-18, Stenlund supplied 22-23-45 with 66 penalty minutes and a +4 rating.

A 6'0", 192 lb. right-handed native of Los Angeles, CA, Koules, 24, appeared in two games for Cleveland earlier this season and added 2-0-2 with two penalty minutes and a -6 rating in 13 Liiga appearances for HIFK Helsinki in 2018-19. In 79 career AHL appearances for the Ontario Reign and Cleveland spanning parts of three seasons from 2016-18, Koules contributed 14-14-28 with 18 penalty minutes and a -17 rating. In 95 ECHL appearances for the Quad City Mallards, Wichita Thunder, Atlanta Gladiators and Tulsa Oilers spanning parts of two seasons from 2015-17, Koules notched 11-35-46 with 24 penalty minutes and a -7 rating.

Prior to his professional career, Koules supplied 71-79-150 with 99 penalty minutes and a +4 rating in 208 appearances for the WHL's Medecine Hat Tigers and Portland Winterhwaks spanning parts of three seasons from 2012-15 and added 9-13-22 with 50 penalty minutes and a -24 rating in 54 USHL appearances for USA Hockey's National Team Development Program spanning parts of two seasons from 2010-12.

Next up for the Monsters, it's a Friday road clash vs. the Syracuse Crunch with full coverage, live from Onondaga County War Memorial Arena in Syracuse, NY, underway at 7:00 pm on Alt 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

