P-Bruins Open Weekend with 6-3 Win over Pack
January 11, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins defeated the Hartford Wolf Pack Friday night 6-3 to start their three-game weekend. The P-Bruins got goals from Peter Cehlarik, Jordan Szwarz, Karson Kuhlman, Anton Blidh, Mark McNeill and Chris Breen while Zane McIntyre made his 22nd start of the season in net.
Providence was given the first chance to score when Ryan Lindgren tripped Trent Frederic on a breakaway and the P-Bruins were awarded a penalty shot. Frederic tried to go 5-hole, but Brandon Halverson blocked the attempt to keep it scoreless midway through the period. Peter Holland on a Hartford power play maneuvered the puck through traffic, and on a wrister he lit the lamp for his 13th goal of the season to give the Wolf Pack a 1-0 lead at 14:51. Ville Meskanen doubled the lead at 17:23 with a back hand shot from the right post to make it 2-0 after one.
The P-Bruins broke through 2:45 into the second period on a goal from Cehlarik. Connor Clifton at the right point shot the puck towards Halverson, but the rebound went to Cehlarik at the bottom of the left circle. Cehlarik hit the back of the net for his eighth goal of the season and Providence made it a 2-1 game. They tied the game at 4:30 on a sweet play from their top line. Kuhlman skated around the net and fired a shot that Cameron Hughes corralled. Hughes fed Szwarz alone backdoor and the captain scored his 13th goal of the year to make it 2-2.
Kuhlman gave Providence their first lead of the night 7:33 into the second on a wrister from the far left hash. Blidh made it 4-2 at 12:02, tapping in a pass across the crease from Zach Senyshyn for his seventh goal of the season. Hartford made it close at the end of the second, scoring a shorthanded breakaway from Holland for his second tally of the night to make it 4-3 into the second intermission. Providence seized control back late in the third as McNeill tipped in a slapper from Clifton to make it 5-3, and Breen sealed the win with an empty netter to send the P-Bruins home 6-3 winners.
McIntyre stopped 15-18 shots while Halverson stopped 29-34 shots. Providence was 1-3 on the power play and 3-3 on the penalty kill. The P-Bruins are back in action tomorrow night in Springfield when they take on the Thunderbirds at 7:05pm for the start of a home-and-home series.
