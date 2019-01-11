Sabres Assign Smith to Rochester

January 11, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Sabres today announced the team has assigned forward C.J. Smith to the Rochester Americans (AHL).

