Moose to Skate with Minor Hockey Teams
January 17, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club is pleased to invite members of the media to join the Moose at one of the six community arenas the team will visit Tuesday, Jan. 21 as part of the Community Practice Series presented by Planned Perfectly. Media may attend the skate at Gateway Arena where Moose players will be on the ice with the River East Royals 9A1 Grey team at 6 p.m.
The Community Practice Series gives youth hockey players from six minor hockey teams in the Winnipeg area the chance to get on the ice with the Moose. Groups of Moose players will attend each team's practice to assist coaches with drills, help players with skills and sign autographs following the skate.
The winning teams were drawn from 145 entries.
River East Royals 9A1 Grey - Gateway Arena
St. Vital Chill Red Atom A1 - Dakota Arena
Niverville/Ste Agathe Clippers Atom C White - Ste. Agathe Arena
East St. Paul Crushers - East St. Paul Arena
Grunthal Redwings Peewee B&C - Grunthal Arena
Rockets Peewee A2 White - Kirkfield Westwood
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 17, 2020
- Griffins Host "Hockey Without Barriers" Night - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Mann Reflects on Season at Midway Point - Belleville Senators
- Moose to Skate with Minor Hockey Teams - Manitoba Moose
- Get a Free IceHogs Block Figurine at LEGO/Autism Awareness Night - Rockford IceHogs
- Phantoms Loan Fitzgerald and Drake to Reading - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Alex Volkov to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Springfield Thunderbirds Announce Hockey Fights Cancer Donations - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Dallas Stars Acquire Forward Oula Palve from Pittsburgh in Exchange for Defenseman John Nyberg - Texas Stars
- Reign Sign Griffen Molino to PTO - Ontario Reign
- Brayden Burke Selected to 2020 All-Star Classic - Tucson Roadrunners
- Condors Benson Named to the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic - Bakersfield Condors
- Bakersfield's Benson, Tucson's Burke Added to Roster for 2020 AHL All-Star Classic - AHL
- Coyotes Recall Capobianco; Assign Prosvetov to Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Heat Look to Bounce Back Friday in Ontario - Stockton Heat
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Friday, January 17, 2020 vs. Cleveland Monsters - Rochester Americans
- Jets Recall Cameron Schilling from the Manitoba Moose - Manitoba Moose
- T-Birds Visit Crunch, Bruins this Weekend - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Game 36 Preview: Tucson at San Diego - Tucson Roadrunners
- Sound Tigers Hungry for Points against Bruins - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Rampage Hold on for Win over Marlies - San Antonio Rampage
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.