Moose to Skate with Minor Hockey Teams

January 17, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release





WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club is pleased to invite members of the media to join the Moose at one of the six community arenas the team will visit Tuesday, Jan. 21 as part of the Community Practice Series presented by Planned Perfectly. Media may attend the skate at Gateway Arena where Moose players will be on the ice with the River East Royals 9A1 Grey team at 6 p.m.

The Community Practice Series gives youth hockey players from six minor hockey teams in the Winnipeg area the chance to get on the ice with the Moose. Groups of Moose players will attend each team's practice to assist coaches with drills, help players with skills and sign autographs following the skate.

The winning teams were drawn from 145 entries.

River East Royals 9A1 Grey - Gateway Arena

St. Vital Chill Red Atom A1 - Dakota Arena

Niverville/Ste Agathe Clippers Atom C White - Ste. Agathe Arena

East St. Paul Crushers - East St. Paul Arena

Grunthal Redwings Peewee B&C - Grunthal Arena

Rockets Peewee A2 White - Kirkfield Westwood

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 17, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.