Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Alex Volkov to Syracuse Crunch

January 17, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Alexander Volkov to the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Volkov, 22, has skated in a total of eight games with the Lightning this season, registering one assist and six shots on goal. The Moscow, Russia native was recalled from Syracuse on January 10 and played in four contests, recording his first NHL assist and point on January 14 against the Los Angeles Kings. Volkov made his NHL debut earlier this season on October 30 against the New Jersey Devils. Volkov has also appeared in 25 games with the Crunch in 2019-20, recording two goals and 15 points to go along with 14 penalty minutes. Over the past three seasons with Syracuse, Volkov has posted 48 goals and 108 points in 174 games.

The 6-foot-1, 191-pound forward was drafted by the Lightning in the second round, 48th overall, at the 2017 NHL Draft.

