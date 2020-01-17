Bakersfield's Benson, Tucson's Burke Added to Roster for 2020 AHL All-Star Classic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced changes to the playing rosters for the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Ontario International Airport, to be held January 26-27 in Ontario, Calif.

Bakersfield Condors forward Tyler Benson and Tucson Roadrunners forward Brayden Burke have been added to the Pacific Division team roster for the event.

Benson, a second-round draft pick by Edmonton in 2016, has tallied 32 points in 36 games with the Condors this season; he finished second among all AHL rookies with 66 points in 2018-19.

Burke, also a second-year pro, has recorded 16 goals and 17 assists in 33 games this season, already matching his point total from his entire rookie campaign with Tucson.

In addition, the AHL announced that Bakersfield's Kailer Yamamoto and Stockton's Matthew Phillips will be unavailable for the event.

The 2020 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Ontario International Airport will feature the top young talent in the American Hockey League: since 1995, more than 95 percent of All-Star Classic participants have gone on to compete in the National Hockey League, including Cam Atkinson, Patrice Bergeron, Jordan Binnington, Ben Bishop, John Carlson, Zdeno Chara, Logan Couture, Connor Hellebuyck, Braden Holtby, Tyler Johnson, Andreas Johnsson, Martin Jones, Jonathan Marchessault, Brandon Montour, William Nylander, Kyle Palmieri, Zach Parise, Mikko Rantanen, Tuukka Rask, Pekka Rinne, Dylan Strome, P.K. Subban and Mats Zuccarello.

In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League serves as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, executives, broadcasters and staff of all 31 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of today's NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers. In 2018-19, over 7 million fans attended AHL regular-season and playoff games across North America.

Rosters as of Jan. 17:

Atlantic Division All-Stars

F Andrew Agozzino, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (3rd appearance)

D Sebastian Aho, Bridgeport Sound Tigers (2nd)

D Jake Bean, Charlotte Checkers (1st)

F Paul Carey, Providence Bruins (1st)

G Chris Driedger, Springfield Thunderbirds (1st)

F Morgan Frost, Lehigh Valley Phantoms (1st)

D Joey Keane, Hartford Wolf Pack (1st)

F Matt Moulson ("C"), Hershey Bears (1st)

F Mike Sgarbossa, Hershey Bears (2nd)

G Igor Shesterkin, Hartford Wolf Pack (1st)

F Jack Studnicka, Providence Bruins (1st)

F Owen Tippett, Springfield Thunderbirds (1st)

Coach: Kris Knoblauch, Hartford Wolf Pack (1st)

North Division All-Stars

F Joey Anderson, Binghamton Devils (1st appearance)

F Rudolfs Balcers, Belleville Senators (2nd)

F Alex Barre-Boulet, Syracuse Crunch (1st)

F Drake Batherson, Belleville Senators (2nd)

F Reid Boucher, Utica Comets (3rd)

F Nathan Gerbe, Cleveland Monsters (3rd)

F Charles Hudon, Laval Rocket (2nd)

G Jonas Johansson, Rochester Americans (1st)

G Kasimir Kaskisuo, Toronto Marlies (1st)

D Lawrence Pilut, Rochester Americans (1st)

D Brogan Rafferty, Utica Comets (1st)

D Rasmus Sandin, Toronto Marlies (1st)

Coach: Chris Taylor, Rochester Americans (1st)

Central Division All-Stars

D Alexandre Carrier, Milwaukee Admirals (2nd appearance)

F Lucas Elvenes, Chicago Wolves (1st)

F Matthew Ford ("C"), Grand Rapids Griffins (1st)

F Jansen Harkins, Manitoba Moose (1st)

G Connor Ingram, Milwaukee Admirals (2nd)

G Kevin Lankinen, Rockford IceHogs (1st)

F Joel L'Esperance, Texas Stars (2nd)

F Gerald Mayhew, Iowa Wild (1st)

D Brennan Menell, Iowa Wild (1st)

D Derrick Pouliot, San Antonio Rampage (2nd)

F Chris Terry, Grand Rapids Griffins (5th)

F Yakov Trenin, Milwaukee Admirals (1st)

Coach: Karl Taylor, Milwaukee Admirals (1st)

Pacific Division All-Stars

F Tyler Benson, Bakersfield Condors (1st appearance)

F Joachim Blichfeld, San Jose Barracuda (1st)

F Brayden Burke, Tucson Roadrunners (1st)

D Kyle Capobianco, Tucson Roadrunners (3rd)

D Kale Clague, Ontario Reign (1st)

F Martin Frk, Ontario Reign (1st)

F Glenn Gawdin, Stockton Heat (1st)

F Lane Pederson, Tucson Roadrunners (1st)

G Cal Petersen, Ontario Reign (2nd)

G Anthony Stolarz, San Diego Gulls (2nd)

F T.J. Tynan, Colorado Eagles (3rd)

D Chris Wideman, San Diego Gulls (2nd)

Coach: Jay Varady, Tucson Roadrunners (1st)

