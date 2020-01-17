Iowa Falls to San Jose 3-1
January 17, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, IOWA - Iowa Wild (22-14-3-2; 49 pts.) took a 1-0 lead but ultimately fell to the San Jose Barracuda (14-20-0-2; 30 pts.) by a 3-1 score Friday night.
The two sides played a scoreless first period and heading into the middle frame, it was a 0-0 game with San Jose leading in shots 10-5.
Iowa finally broke the deadlock at 15:29 in the second period as forward Dmitry Sokolov extended his goal streak to three games and his point streak to four. Forward Brandon Duhaime forced a turnover at the San Jose blueline and immediately countered for the Wild. He stopped at the top of the circles and curled to feed Sokolov, who wristed a shot over the shoulder of goaltender Zachary Sawchenko (23 saves) from the left circle for his ninth of the season.
Through 40 minutes of play, Iowa led 1-0 while San Jose had a 23-16 shot advantage.
San Jose tied the contest just 33 seconds into the final frame as forward Jeffrey Viel notched his seventh goal of the season. The Wild failed to clear a loose puck in the slot and Viel caught a pass from forward Nikolai Knyzhov at the far post and knocked it past goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen (27 saves) for the score.
At 6:22 in the third period, the Barracuda took a 2-1 lead. With sustained pressure in the offensive zone, defenseman Trevor Carrick sent a cross-ice pass to forward Sasha Chmelevski, who snapped a shot over Kahkonen's glove for his seventh of the year.
Viel added his second of the game with an empty-net tally at 18:29 in the third period as the Barracuda earned the 3-1 victory. Final shot totals favored San Jose 30-24. Iowa finished the contest 0-for-2 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.
The two sides will meet again Saturday evening for a 6:00 p.m. puck drop. Following the contest, recording artist Andy Grammer will hold a post-game concert.
The Iowa Wild 2019-20 regular season is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center and runs from October through April. For more information, please contact the Wild office by calling 515-564-8700 or by visiting www.iowawild.com.
