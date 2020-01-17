Get a Free IceHogs Block Figurine at LEGO/Autism Awareness Night

ROCKFORD, Ill. - As a part of their 11th annual Autism Awareness Night taking place on Jan. 25 at 6 p.m. at the BMO Harris Bank Center, the Rockford IceHogs will be giving away player block figurines as well as donning specialty jerseys that pay tribute to both Autism Awareness and LEGO. The evening is presented by LawnCare by Walter and will see the IceHogs take on divisional foe, the Milwaukee Admirals.

The first 1,500 fans in the building will receive an IceHogs block figurine of either Dennis Gilbert, Matthew Highmore or Tyler Sikura, courtesy of Hyundai on Perryville and Rockford Register Star. The figurines depict each player in their IceHogs uniform, including personalized expressions, facial hair and a stick that can be placed in either hand.

Continuing the LEGO theme, IceHogs netminder, Collin Delia, has built a nearly two-foot tall replica of the Empire State Building out of LEGOs that will be on display at the game. The completed set, including the box and a stick signed by Delia, will be available for auction on the concourse behind section 123. Additionally, there will be LEGO building stations set up in the concourse at Kids Zone behind section 101.

The 2019-20 LEGO/Autism Awareness Night jerseys feature a special block Hammy crest imprinted on the chest along with the autism puzzle-piece logo serving as arm bands on both sleeves. The jersey itself is black with a block pattern. The midriff is red and sees the words "ROCKFORD" on the front and "ICEHOGS" on the back built with block pieces.

Fans will have several different opportunities to bid on this year's Autism Awareness/LEGO Night jerseys, with proceeds benefitting the Autism Program of Easterseals:

Those in attendance on Jan. 25 can bid via blind-silent auction on the concourse in front of the jersey wall behind section 123.

A select number of jerseys will be raffled off during the contest on Jan. 25. Fans can purchase one raffle ticket for $5, or five tickets for $20.

Several jerseys will be made available on the IceHogs app through DASH, an online auction platform. Auctions will go live on Saturday, Jan. 25. The IceHogs will announce the available jerseys and exact timing of the auctions closer to the game date.

Three jerseys (including a customizable jersey) will be auctioned off on the IceHogs' eBay page beginning Tuesday, Jan. 28.

Autism Awareness/LEGO Night also features the return of "Mystery Pucks." Each puck is signed by either a member of the Rockford IceHogs or Chicago Blackhawks, including Corey Crawford, Alex DeBrincat, Patrick Kane, Duncan Keith and Jonathan Toews. Fans can snag a surprise signature by purchasing one puck for $15, or two pucks for $25. Pucks will be located in the upper concourse by the Blue Flame Lounge.

As fans complete their trip around the BMO concourse during Saturday's game, they can also check out several information booths from the Autism Program of Easterseals as well as facts about Autism, which will be posted around the arena.

Last season, the IceHogs raised more than $28,000 for Autism Awareness Night.

