Phantoms Loan Fitzgerald and Drake to Reading

January 17, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Gerry Fitzgerald

Lehigh Valley, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms, proud AHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, have announced today that they have loaned forward Gerry Fitzgerald and defenseman David Drake to the Reading Royals of the ECHL.

Fitzgerald, 26, has played 32 games for the Phantoms this season after signing an AHL contract on July 1, 2019. He has tallied five goals and three assists for eight points, including his first goal as a Phantom with a game-winning goal with 2:40 left on November 20, 2019 against the Charlotte Checkers. He has played one game for the Reading Royals this season.

A native of Port Alberni, British Columbia, Fitzgerald spent the last season with the Iowa Wild, and posted 12 goals and seven assists for 19 points in 67 games during the 2018-19 season. He has played 115 total AHL games, 83 of them with the Iowa Wild, including 16 at the end of the 2017-18 season when he turned pro after finishing four seasons at Bemidji State University.

Drake, 25, was signed to an AHL deal by Lehigh Valley on September 18, 2019 and has appeared in 31 games for the Reading Royals this season, tallying a goal and three assists and 18 penalty minutes. He played 64 games last season for the Reading Royals in his first full professional season and registered one goal and seven assists to go along with 48 penalty minutes. He appeared in one game for Lehigh Valley in 2018-19, playing in the season opener on October 6.

A native of Naperville, Illinois, Drake played seven games for the Phantoms at the end of the 2017-18 season and tallied an assist in his professional debut on March 31, 2018 against Belleville. He turned pro after a successful four-year career playing college hockey at the University of Connecticut. Drake posted 25 points on 4 goals and 21 assists in 124 games and served as the Alternate Captain during his junior and senior year at UConn.

The 6-foot-6 defenseman was drafted in the seventh round (#192) of the 2013 NHL Draft by the Philadelphia Flyers.

