Barracuda Tame Wild 3-1
January 17, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
The San Jose Barracuda (14-20-0-2) played their first game outside of the division this season on Friday and picked a 3-1 win over the Iowa Wild (22-14-3-2) (Minnesota Wild) at the Wells Fargo Arena.
PLAYER NOTES
Zachary Sawchenko (3-1-0) earned the win after stopping 23 of 24 shots he faced
Kaapo Kahkonen (14-5-1) suffered the loss, allowing two goals on 29 shots
Jeffrey Viel (7, 8) found the back of net twice for the first time in his career
Sasha Chmelevksi (7) netted the game winner
Prior to Friday, the Barracuda were just 3-16-0 when trailing after two periods
After the win, the Barracuda are now 4-2-1 all-time against the Wild
SCORING BY PERIOD
1ST 2ND 3RD Final
Iowa 0 1 0 1
San Jose 0 0 3 3
OTHER KEY STATS
SHOTS PPG PK PEN-PIM
Iowa 24 0 3 8
San Jose 30 0 2 8
