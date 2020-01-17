Barracuda Tame Wild 3-1

January 17, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release





The San Jose Barracuda (14-20-0-2) played their first game outside of the division this season on Friday and picked a 3-1 win over the Iowa Wild (22-14-3-2) (Minnesota Wild) at the Wells Fargo Arena.

PLAYER NOTES

Zachary Sawchenko (3-1-0) earned the win after stopping 23 of 24 shots he faced

Kaapo Kahkonen (14-5-1) suffered the loss, allowing two goals on 29 shots

Jeffrey Viel (7, 8) found the back of net twice for the first time in his career

Sasha Chmelevksi (7) netted the game winner

Prior to Friday, the Barracuda were just 3-16-0 when trailing after two periods

After the win, the Barracuda are now 4-2-1 all-time against the Wild

SCORING BY PERIOD

1ST 2ND 3RD Final

Iowa 0 1 0 1

San Jose 0 0 3 3

OTHER KEY STATS

SHOTS PPG PK PEN-PIM

Iowa 24 0 3 8

San Jose 30 0 2 8

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 17, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.