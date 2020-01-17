Monsters End Skid with Thrilling 4-3 Shootout Win over Amerks

ROCHESTER, NY - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters defeated the Rochester Americans in a shootout on Friday at Blue Cross Arena by a final score of 4-3. With the win, the Monsters improved to 18-19-1-2 and with 39 points, currently occupy seventh place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Rochester's John Gilmour posted a power-play goal at 14:45 of the opening period to give the Amerks a 1-0 lead through 20 minutes of play, but Cleveland's Ryan MacInnis leveled the score at 2:55 of the middle frame thanks to extra-man feeds from Andrew Peeke and Trey Fix-Wolansky. Casey Mittelstadt staked the Amerks to a 2-1 edge at 9:42 of the second, but Fix-Wolansky tied the game at two at 10:55 thanks to a slick setup from MacInnis and Gabriel Carlsson. Then, Monsters winger Kole Sherwood's five-on-five finish at 15:11 of the second gave Cleveland their first lead at 3-2 with Doyle Somerby registering an assist on the play before Rochester's C.J. Smith forced overtime with a power-play tally at 15:32 of the third. After a scoreless overtime period, Cleveland's Markus Hannikainen potted a shootout winner in the second round of a three-round shootout and Monsters net-minder Veini Vehvilainen stopped all three Amerks shooters to secure the win.

Vehvilainen stopped 29 pucks during regulation and overtime while Rochester's Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 23 saves in defeat.

Next up for the Monsters, it's a Saturday road clash vs. the Utica Comets with full coverage, live from Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, NY at 7:00 pm on Alt 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 0 3 0 0 1 4

ROC 1 1 1 0 0 3

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 27 1/8 4/6 12 min / 6 inf

ROC 32 2/6 7/8 16 min / 8 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Vehvilainen W 29 3 9-10-1

ROC Luukkonen OT 23 X 0-0-1

Cleveland Record: 18-19 -1-2, 7th North Division

Rochester Record: 21-11-2-4, 3rd North Division

