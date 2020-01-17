Springfield Thunderbirds Announce Hockey Fights Cancer Donations

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced on Friday that they have made contributions to a variety of charities with the funds raised on Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Nov. 23, 2019.

The primary beneficiary of the 2019 Hockey Fights Cancer Game was the Tammy Jacobson-Landon "I Can Hear You Now" Fund in conjunction with Clarke Schools for Hearing & Speech. Jacobson-Landon, the daughter of Springfield hockey legend Bruce Landon, passed away last year following a battle with a rare form of cancer at the age of 43. She spent much of her career working with the Clarke Schools, an organization near and dear to her.

In memory of Tammy, the Thunderbirds have written a check for $5,000 to the "I Can Hear You Now" Fund.

"As stated before, the Landons will forever have a special place in our hearts for all they have done for Springfield hockey," said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa. "We grieve with them, but we know that Tammy would be smiling to see the presentation of this gift to the Clarke School, which meant so much to her."

The Thunderbirds also contributed a donation of $1,000 to Angela's Army, a fundraising initiative started by Thunderbirds captain Paul Thompson's cousin, Angela Augusta, who was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma last year. Since her diagnosis, she has raised funds to create "care packages" to provide comfort to fellow cancer patients undergoing treatments.

Some of the other beneficiaries of Hockey Fights Cancer Night are outlined below:

The Thunderbirds contributed $1,000 to Griffin's Friends, a group of volunteers dedicated to providing support to children with cancer, in conjunction with Baystate Children's Hospital.

The Thunderbirds contributed $1,000 to Survivor Journeys, a community-based support network of professionals from diverse clinical and community backgrounds who provide cancer survivors, caregivers, and loved ones unique survivorship services in western Massachusetts and northern Connecticut

The Thunderbirds contributed $1,000 to Mercy Hospital, home to the Sister Caritas Cancer Center

The Thunderbirds contributed $1,000 to the Springfield Thunderbirds Relay for Life team, in conjunction with the American Cancer Society's annual event.

The Thunderbirds contributed $1,000 to CHD's Cancer House of Hope, a space that is committed to providing access to free services and therapies that bring comfort, care, strength, resilience and hope to patients with cancer and their loved ones.

"It was important for us as a franchise to show our support for all of these causes," said Costa. "Every day is a fight for many people against this horrible disease, and we share in their desire that one day, a cure will be found."

