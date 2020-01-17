Jets Recall Cameron Schilling from the Manitoba Moose

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have recalled defenceman Cameron Schilling from the Manitoba Moose.

Schilling, 31, has played 40 games for the Moose this season and has 19 points (5G, 14A) and 12 penalty minutes. The native of Carmel, Ind. made four appearances for the Jets in 2018-19 and he recorded his first NHL point (an assist) on Nov. 29, 2018 against the Chicago Blackhawks. Schilling has played 10 NHL games for Winnipeg and the Washington Capitals in his nine pro seasons and he has played 530 AHL games for Manitoba, Rockford, Ontario, and Hershey and recorded 178 points (43G, 135A) and 383 PIMs.

Cameron Schilling

Defence

Born Oct 7 1988 -- Carmel, IN

Height 6.02 -- Weight 199 -- Shoots L

SeasonTeamLgeGPGAPtsPIM+/-GPGAPtsPIM

2007-08 Indiana Ice USHL 55 2 8 10 91 4 4 0 0 0 2

2008-09 Miami University (Ohio) CCHA 25 0 7 7 43

2009-10 Miami University (Ohio) CCHA 42 4 15 19 58

2010-11 Miami University (Ohio) CCHA 38 3 14 17 34

2011-12 Miami University (Ohio) CCHA 39 1 13 14 20

2011-12 Hershey Bears AHL 7 0 0 0 14 -3 4 2 0 2 4

2012-13 Hershey Bears AHL 70 7 9 16 61 5 5 0 1 1 4

2012-13 Washington Capitals NHL 1 0 0 0 0 -1 -- -- -- -- --

2013-14 Washington Capitals NHL 1 0 0 0 0 -2 -- -- -- -- --

2013-14 Hershey Bears AHL 70 3 13 16 89 14 -- -- -- -- --

2014-15 Hershey Bears AHL 63 3 15 18 63 14 10 3 5 8 2

2014-15 Washington Capitals NHL 4 0 0 0 4 1 -- -- -- -- --

2015-16 Rockford IceHogs AHL 73 5 17 22 38 10 3 0 1 1 0

2016-17 Rockford IceHogs AHL 40 7 10 17 18 -3 -- -- -- -- --

2016-17 Ontario Reign AHL 32 1 8 9 31 1 5 0 2 2 0

2017-18 Manitoba Moose AHL 71 6 26 32 27 25 9 2 2 4 4

2018-19 Manitoba Moose AHL 64 6 23 29 30 2 -- -- -- -- --

2018-19 Winnipeg Jets NHL 4 0 1 1 0 0 -- -- -- -- --

2019-20 Manitoba Moose AHL 40 5 14 19 12 9

NHL Totals 10 0 1 1 4

