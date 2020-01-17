Griffins Host "Hockey Without Barriers" Night

January 17, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release





Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 vs. Iowa Wild

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m.).

Winning Wednesday: Every time the Griffins win at home on Wednesday, each fan in attendance will receive a free ticket to the next Wednesday game. To redeem a Winning Wednesday ticket, please visit the box office following the Winning Wednesday game, The Zone during normal business hours, or the Van Andel Arena box office prior to the next Wednesday game beginning at 5:30 p.m. Fans who exchange their Winning Wednesday ticket at The Zone on a non-game day will receive 20% off the purchase of one item (excluding jerseys). One discount per person present.

Library Nights: For all Wednesday and Sunday games, fans can present their Grand Rapids Public Library card or Kent District Library card at the Van Andel Arena box office on the night of the game or at The Zone anytime during the store's regular business hours to purchase either an Upper Level Faceoff ticket for $14 (regularly $16 advance and $19 day of game), an Upper Level Center Ice ticket for $17 (regularly $19 advance and $22 day of game) or a Lower Level Faceoff ticket for $20 (regularly $22 advance and $25 day of game). Limit four tickets per card per person, subject to availability.

Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 vs. San Diego Gulls

Presented by Spectrum Health Stroke Awareness

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m.).

$2 Beers and $2 Hot Dogs: Fans can enjoy $2 domestic drafts and $2 hot dogs from 6-8 p.m., while supplies last.

Get in the D-ZONE presented by Coppercraft Distillery: Every Friday night is a Griffins D-Zone night. Avoid the concession lines and get your $2 beers and $2 hot dogs served to you in your seats. Call (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com/dzone today to purchase a package of four or more D-Zone tickets for any Friday night game.

College Night presented by Michigan First Credit Union: Presented by Michigan First Credit Union, college students can buy online using their school .edu email address or show their ID at every Friday game to purchase an Upper Level Faceoff ticket for $13 (or $12 in advance at The Zone) or an Upper Level Center Ice ticket for $16 (or $15 in advance at The Zone). Limit one ticket per ID if purchasing in-person. Visit griffinshockey.com/college to sign up for College Night alerts.

Free Ride Friday on the Rapid: Ride the Rapid to and from any Friday game and enjoy complimentary fare by showing your ticket to the game. Visit ridetherapid.org for schedule information, routes and maps.

Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 vs. San Diego Gulls

Presented by Comerica Bank

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m.).

Hockey Without Barriers Night presented by Comerica Bank: This special celebration of the game will highlight the different opportunities for people with various disabilities to enjoy playing hockey. The two intermissions will feature short on-ice contests with athletes from the Grand Rapids Sled Wings and the West Michigan Special Hockey Association. Kicking off the evening will be a ceremonial puck drop by Tim Kane, the captain of the U.S. Blind Hockey Team and prime mover of the Griffins'

Try Blind Hockey event which will be held on Saturday, Jan. 26 at Griff's IceHouse at Belknap park.

Fleece Blanket Giveaway presented by Comerica Bank: The first 2,500 fans will receive a Griffins fleece blanket.

Post-game Autograph Session presented by Huntington Bank: Three Griffins players will sign autographs following the game from the team's bench.

Friends & Family 4-Packs presented by Big E's Sports Grill: Available for all Saturday games, each pack includes four tickets and $20 in concession cash for a great low price. Visit griffinshockey.com/f4p or call (616) 774-4585 ext. 2. Continuing this season, fans may use their concession cash to purchase healthy choice menu options at the stand located outside of section 126, including low-fat yogurt, apples, oranges, granola bars and smoothies.

