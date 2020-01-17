Condors Benson Named to the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic
January 17, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors announced today that LW Tyler Benson has been named to the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Ontario International Airport on Jan. 26 and 27 in Ontario, Calif. Benson replaces RW Kailer Yamamoto, who will be unavailable for the event.
BENSON (stats)
21 years old, drafted in the second round (#32) of the 2016 NHL Draft
Currently leads the Condors in scoring with 32 points (8g-24a) in 32 games
Led the Condors in scoring last season 66 points (15g-51a) in 68 games
Named to the 2019 AHL All-Rookie and Second All-Star Teams
Became the fastest Condors player to notch 100 points, needing only 107 games
Had seven points (1g-6a) in 10 games during the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs
CONDORS AHL ALL-STAR CLASSIC SELECTIONS
2020 - Kailer Yamamoto, Ty;er Benson
2019 - Joe Gambardella, Cooper Marody
2018 - Ty Rattie
2017 - Taylor Beck, Jordan Oesterle
2016 - Laurent Brossoit, Brad Hunt
CONDORS HOME ALL WEEKEND - STARTING TONIGHT!
