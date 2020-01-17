Condors Benson Named to the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors announced today that LW Tyler Benson has been named to the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Ontario International Airport on Jan. 26 and 27 in Ontario, Calif. Benson replaces RW Kailer Yamamoto, who will be unavailable for the event.

BENSON (stats)

21 years old, drafted in the second round (#32) of the 2016 NHL Draft

Currently leads the Condors in scoring with 32 points (8g-24a) in 32 games

Led the Condors in scoring last season 66 points (15g-51a) in 68 games

Named to the 2019 AHL All-Rookie and Second All-Star Teams

Became the fastest Condors player to notch 100 points, needing only 107 games

Had seven points (1g-6a) in 10 games during the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs

CONDORS AHL ALL-STAR CLASSIC SELECTIONS

2020 - Kailer Yamamoto, Ty;er Benson

2019 - Joe Gambardella, Cooper Marody

2018 - Ty Rattie

2017 - Taylor Beck, Jordan Oesterle

2016 - Laurent Brossoit, Brad Hunt

