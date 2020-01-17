Reign Sign Griffen Molino to PTO
January 17, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, have signed forward Griffen Molino to a professional try out (PTO).
Molino, 25, joins the Reign on a PTO from the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies. The 6-0 forward is currently tied for seventh the ECHL with 42 points (15-27=42) this season, and is tied for sixth in assists. Molino ranks second on the Grizzlies in goals and assists, and has skated in 134 career professional games in the NHL, AHL and ECHL. The Trenton, MI native appeared in five NHL games with the Vancouver Canucks during the 2016-17 season, and has 14 points (4-10=14) from 83 career AHL games with Utica, Toronto and Colorado.
The Ontario Reign are underway in the 2019-20 season, their fifth as members of the American Hockey League. For more information on the upcoming season, as well as the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic, to be held in Ontario, visit www.ontarioreign.com, and to secure your seats with a Reign ticket plan, call 909.941.7825.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 17, 2020
- Phantoms Loan Fitzgerald and Drake to Reading - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Alex Volkov to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Springfield Thunderbirds Announce Hockey Fights Cancer Donations - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Dallas Stars Acquire Forward Oula Palve from Pittsburgh in Exchange for Defenseman John Nyberg - Texas Stars
- Reign Sign Griffen Molino to PTO - Ontario Reign
- Brayden Burke Selected to 2020 All-Star Classic - Tucson Roadrunners
- Condors Benson Named to the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic - Bakersfield Condors
- Bakersfield's Benson, Tucson's Burke Added to Roster for 2020 AHL All-Star Classic - AHL
- Coyotes Recall Capobianco; Assign Prosvetov to Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Heat Look to Bounce Back Friday in Ontario - Stockton Heat
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Friday, January 17, 2020 vs. Cleveland Monsters - Rochester Americans
- Jets Recall Cameron Schilling from the Manitoba Moose - Manitoba Moose
- T-Birds Visit Crunch, Bruins this Weekend - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Game 36 Preview: Tucson at San Diego - Tucson Roadrunners
- Sound Tigers Hungry for Points against Bruins - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Rampage Hold on for Win over Marlies - San Antonio Rampage
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.