Reign Sign Griffen Molino to PTO

January 17, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, have signed forward Griffen Molino to a professional try out (PTO).

Molino, 25, joins the Reign on a PTO from the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies. The 6-0 forward is currently tied for seventh the ECHL with 42 points (15-27=42) this season, and is tied for sixth in assists. Molino ranks second on the Grizzlies in goals and assists, and has skated in 134 career professional games in the NHL, AHL and ECHL. The Trenton, MI native appeared in five NHL games with the Vancouver Canucks during the 2016-17 season, and has 14 points (4-10=14) from 83 career AHL games with Utica, Toronto and Colorado.

