Dallas Stars Acquire Forward Oula Palve from Pittsburgh in Exchange for Defenseman John Nyberg
January 17, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
Forward Oula Palve with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
(Texas Stars, Credit: Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins)
FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has acquired forward Oula Palve via trade from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for defenseman John Nyberg. Palve has been assigned to the Texas Stars.
Palve, 27, has registered eight points (1-7=8) in 37 AHL contests with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season in his North American debut. Palve skated with TPS Turku (Liiga) during the 2018-19 campaign, finishing the season tied for sixth in Finland's top professional league with a team-leading 51 points (16-35=51) in 53 games, both career highs. The forward also led TPS Turku with 35 assists and finished third on the team with a career-best 16 goals.
The 6-foot, 176-pound native of Keuruu, Finland was originally undrafted and signed as a free agent by Pittsburgh on April 22, 2019.
Nyberg, 23, has recorded six points (2-4=6) in 19 AHL games with Texas this season. The defenseman has posted 12 points (3-9=12) in 63 career regular-season AHL contests over two seasons with Texas. Nyberg also made his Calder Cup Playoffs debut in 2018, logging two assists (0-2=2) in eight postseason contests with Texas.
The 6-foot-3, 195-pound native of Lundy, Sweden was originally selected by Dallas in the sixth round (165th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft.
The Stars and Penguins conclude their four-game season series and a five-game Texas homestand on Friday, Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. The team will then begin a two-game road trip to Iowa and Rockford for a pair of Central Division matchups.
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the 2019-20 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
