Coyotes Recall Capobianco; Assign Prosvetov to Tucson

January 17, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have recalled defenseman Kyle Capobianco from the Tucson Roadrunners, the club's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate. The Coyotes have also assigned goaltender Ivan Prosvetov to the Roadrunners.

The 22-year-old Capobianco has a goal in 10 career games with the Coyotes over the past three seasons. The 6-foot-1, 196-pound native of Mississauga, ON has registered 4-16-20 and 29 penalty minutes (PIM) in 23 games with the Roadrunners this season.

Capobianco was originally drafted by the Coyotes in the third round (63rd overall) of the 2015 Entry Draft.

The 20-year-old Prosvetov has posted an 11-3-0 record with a 2.38 goals against average (GAA), a .931 save percentage (SV%) and a shutout in 15 games with the Roadrunners this season.

Prosvetov was originally drafted by the Coyotes in the fourth round (114th overall) in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

