T-Birds Visit Crunch, Bruins this Weekend

January 17, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release





SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (21-18-2-0) take to the road this weekend, beginning with a Friday evening matchup against the Syracuse Crunch (18-17-2-2) inside the War Memorial Arena. Springfield is looking to end a three-game losing streak inside the home of the Crunch.

The Thunderbirds saw their five-game winning streak come to an end last Saturday in a 5-2 loss on home ice to the Providence Bruins (22-15-1-2). Providence then completed a home-and-home sweep with a 5-3 win on Sunday inside the Dunkin' Donuts Center, where the two clubs will rematch again this Sunday afternoon at 3:05 p.m.

Rookie standout Owen Tippett, who was named to his first AHL All-Star Classic earlier this month, has been the T-Birds top performer of late, parlaying three goals and four assists over his last five contests. Philippe Desrosiers will continue to be leaned upon in the nets for Springfield, with Sam Montembeault recalled to the Florida Panthers earlier this week.

The first-year T-Bird netminder is in the midst of the toughest stretch of his season, having allowed nine goals over his last two starts. However, Desrosiers has yet to lose three consecutive starts all season, posting a record of 11-6-1 along the way. On Friday night, the Thunderbirds are also going up against one of the worst goaltending teams in the AHL in Syracuse. Through 39 games, the Crunch goaltenders have combined for a 3.50 goals against average and an .876 save percentage, both of which sit near the bottom of the AHL. Their 3.59 goals against per game average is second-worst in the AHL to Ontario and is dead last in the Eastern Conference.

Offensively, however, the Crunch have remained a threat, scoring 3.44 goals per game, a mark that is fifth-best in the AHL. Five Crunch skaters have already reached double-figures in goal scoring, led by second-year pro Alex Barre-Boulet's 16 goals and 35 points in 37 games.

Tonight marks the first of just two meetings between Springfield and Syracuse in the 2019-20 season; the two clubs will reconvene next month inside the MassMutual Center on Sunday, Feb. 23.

For more ticket information or to become a 2019-20 Springfield Thunderbirds ticket package member, or to purchase single game tickets, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 17, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.