Moose Take Season Finale 3-1

April 15, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release





The Manitoba Moose (42-26-4-4) and Chicago Wolves (42-23-7-4) closed out the 2017-18 Regular Season at Allstate Arena on Sunday afternoon. The Moose penalty kill had a couple opportunities to work in the first period, and kept the Wolves off the board. The Manitoba power play had got its chance late in the frame and capitalized with eight seconds remaining in the period. Sami Niku's point shot was deflected by Mason Appleton in the high slot, but was tipped again by Patrice Cormier in front of the net and past Oscar Dansk to open the scoring. With the Captain's late tally, the Moose took a 1-0 lead to the break.

Special teams continued to be a factor early in the second frame as the Wolves tied things up at the 4:20 mark. Eric Comrie turned away Teemu Pulkkinen on a wide open look, but Paul Thompson was on the scene to bury the rebound for a power play tally. The Moose were awarded their second four-minute power play of the game midway through the period, but they wouldn't be able to find the back of the net. Michael Spacek came closest, firing a rocket of a shot off the post. The score stayed tied 1-1 into the second intermission.

With goals tough to come by in this one, it came down to a fortuitous bounce for the Moose. After a Manitoba faceoff win, the puck went to the net where Cam Maclise jammed the puck into the air. The disc came down on top of the net, and bounced in off of Dansk to put the Moose in front 2-1 with 7:37 to go. The Moose locked things down from there and Jan Kostalek added an empty net goal to seal the Wolves' fate. Eric Comrie made 23 saves as the Moose finished the regular season with a 3-1 victory.

Quick Hits

Eric Comrie's 136th career appearance with the Moose/IceCaps matches Cory Schneider's franchise record.

The Moose matched a franchise record with their 25th road victory of the season.

With 66 points (22G, 44A), Mason Appleton led all AHL rookies in scoring this season.

Attendance was announced at 11,829.

What's Next?

The Moose open the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs on Saturday, April 21 at Bell MTS Place against the Grand Rapids Griffins. Tickets for Game 1 and Game 2 (April 22) are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.