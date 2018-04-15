Comets Announce 2018 Calder Cup Round One Schedule

April 15, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release





Utica, NY - Today the Utica Comets announced the first round schedule of the 2018 Calder Cup playoffs against the Toronto Marlies.

The Comets will begin the playoffs in Toronto with one guaranteed game at the Adirondack Bank Center on Wednesday, April 25 at 7 p.m. The complete schedule is as follows:

Game one: Saturday, April 21 at the Ricoh Coliseum, time to be determined

Game two: Sunday, April 22 at the Ricoh Coliseum at 4 p.m.

Game three: Wednesday, April 25 at the Adirondack Bank Center at 7 p.m.

*Game four: Friday, April 27 at the Adirondack Bank Center at 7 p.m.

*Game five: Sunday, April 29 at the Ricoh Coliseum at 4 p.m.

* if necessary

Season Ticket Members can still reserve their seats today by calling 315-790-9070 or visiting the Box Office. In addition, seats can be reserved at the Fan Zone behind Section 209 during the game.

Single game seats will go on sale on Monday at 10 am. To purchase tickets, fans can visit the Adirondack Bank Center Box Office, call 315-790-9070 or visit empirestatetix.com.

