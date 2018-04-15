Barracuda, Roadrunners Announce First Round Playoff Dates and Times

TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, announced today in conjunction with the San Jose Barracuda and the American Hockey League the official dates and times for their matchup in the first round of the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs.

The schedule is as follows:

Game One Thursday, April 19 Tucson @ San Jose 7:00 p.m. SAP Center

Game Two Saturday, April 21 Tucson @ San Jose 7:00 p.m. SAP Center

Game Three Wednesday, April 25 San Jose @ Tucson 7:05 p.m. Tucson Arena

Game Four* Friday, April 27 San Jose @ Tucson 7:05 p.m. Tucson Arena

Game Five* Saturday, April 28 San Jose @ Tucson 7:05 p.m. Tucson Arena

* denotes if necessary

Tickets for Games 3-5 at Tucson Arena are on sale now at the Tucson Convention Center box office and on Ticketmaster.com.

For more information on the Calder Cup Playoffs and the Tucson Roadrunners, call 866-774-6253 or visit the team's offices at 175 W. Broadway Blvd.

