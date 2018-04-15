Sens Fall to Toronto in Season Finale

The Toronto Marlies edged the Belleville Senators 4-3 in the season finale at the Ricoh Coliseum.

Daniel Ciampini, Andrew Sturtz and Nick Paul scored for the Senators while Filip Gustavsson made 26 saves. Ian Scott stopped 31 shots in the Marlies net while Andrew Neilsen, Pierre Engvall, Adam Brooks and Jeremy Bracco scored for Toronto.

Down 3-2 entering the third, the Senators struck just 44 seconds in through Paul who collected a Nick Moutrey pass and unleashed a wrist shot past Scott's glove side for his 14th goal of the year.

After some incredible penalty killing by Belleville, where they killed off back-to-back- double minors, they were done in with 2:53 to play as Bracco banked one in off of Gustavsson for a 4-3 Toronto lead.

Belleville nearly tied it up inside the final 30 seconds but couldn't find a way past Scott despite some sustained pressure with the extra attacker.

After some sustained Senators pressure over the opening 10 minutes of the game, they finally broke the deadlock at 13:20 on Ciampini's seventh of the year as he took advantage of an errant Justin Holl pass to beat Scott five-hole with a backhander.

Toronto found its equalizer through Neilsen as off of a faceoff win he let a wrister fly through traffic for his sixth of the year at 16:14 before taking the lead 1:05 later on Engall's fourth to give the hosts a 2-1 lead on the power play after Eric Selleck received a double minor after making a hit on Neilsen along the Marlies bench that saw Toronto forward Rich Clune receive a game misconduct for punching Selleck from the bench.

But Belleville made it 2-2 on Sturtz's first professional goal on a wraparound, that despite being reviewed, was clearly in the net as he scored at 2:23 of the second.

However, the hosts managed to grab a 3-2 lead before the second concluded through Brooks at 17:44 on the power play.

The Senators finish the season in fifth place in the North Division via winning percentage after posting a 29-42-2-3 record.

We will see you in October, Sens fans.

