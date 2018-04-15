Syracuse Crunch Announce Roster Moves

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned Matthew Spencer to the Adirondack Thunder of the ECHL, while the Syracuse Crunch have loaned Shane Conacher and Olivier Mantha to Adirondack, general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. Additionally, the Crunch have released Ben Wilson from his PTO.

Spencer, 21, appeared in 39 games with the Crunch this season, posting five points (1g, 4a). He also played in 14 games with the Thunder tallying two goals and one assist. Spencer skated in 60 games with the Peterborough Petes of the Ontario Hockey League last season, recording seven goals and 29 points to go along with 60 penalty minutes. He ranked third among all Petes defensemen for assists with 22 during the regular season. The 6-foot-1, 207-pound defenseman also appeared in 12 OHL playoff games, posting seven points.

The Guelph, Ontario native played in 251 career OHL games, all with Peterborough over the past four seasons, posting 19 goals and 98 points to go along with 203 penalty minutes. Spencer was selected by the Lightning in the second round, 44th overall, at the 2015 NHL Draft.

Conacher, 23, played in 55 games with the Thunder this season, earning 63 points (20g, 43a). He has also appeared in 10 games with the Crunch. Last season, he posted 11 points (2g, 9a) in 25 games with the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL. The 5-foot-9, 175-pound right wing also skated in three contests with the Toronto Marlies.

A native of Burlington, Ontario, Conacher has appeared in 20 career AHL games with Syracuse and Toronto recording two goals and one assist. Prior to his professional career, he spent three seasons at Canisius College from 2013 to 2016, appearing in 106 games. He paced the team in points during the 2015-16 season with 46 (20g, 26a) and was named to the AHA First All-Star Team. His 37 points, including a team-high 26 assists, ranked second in the 2014-15 campaign.

Mantha, 25, made his AHL debut with the Crunch on April 14 stopping 39-of-42 shots in a 4-2 loss. He appeared in seven games with the Thunder this season, recording a 2.67 goals-against average and .913 save percentage along with a 4-2-1 record. He also played in 31 games with the University of Alaska Anchorage this season earning a 3.43 goals against-average and .903 save percentage to go along with a 4-23-4 record. The La Tuque, Quebec native skated in 122 contests with UAA over four seasons from 2014 to 2018 compiling a 28-77-14 record.

The 6-foot-1, 192-pound backstop completed his career at Anchorage with 3,449 saves, the most of any UAA goaltender. He also set school records in career save percentage (.908) and career minutes (6973:22) and finished fourth in goals against average (3.01) and sixth in wins (28). His 946 saves this season were one short of the season record set by Paul Krake in 1990-91.

