P-Bruins Announce First Round Schedule
April 15, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins, Lehigh Valley Phantoms and the American Hockey League have announced the schedule for their first round match-up in the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs. The P-Bruins, who are the lower seed, will begin this best-of-five series at the Dunkin Donuts Center with game one on April 20 and game two on April 21.
The full schedule of games are as follows:
Game 1 - Friday, April 20, 7:05pm @ Providence
Game 2 - Saturday, April 21, 7:05pm @ Providence
Game 3 - Friday, April 27, 7:05pm @ Lehigh Valley
Game 4* - Saturday, April 28, 7:05pm @ Lehigh Valley
Game 5* - Monday, April 30, 7:05pm @ Lehigh Valley
*if necessary
Tickets for games one and two are on sale now at ProvidenceBruins.com.
