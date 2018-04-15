P-Bruins Announce First Round Schedule

Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins, Lehigh Valley Phantoms and the American Hockey League have announced the schedule for their first round match-up in the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs. The P-Bruins, who are the lower seed, will begin this best-of-five series at the Dunkin Donuts Center with game one on April 20 and game two on April 21.

The full schedule of games are as follows:

Game 1 - Friday, April 20, 7:05pm @ Providence

Game 2 - Saturday, April 21, 7:05pm @ Providence

Game 3 - Friday, April 27, 7:05pm @ Lehigh Valley

Game 4* - Saturday, April 28, 7:05pm @ Lehigh Valley

Game 5* - Monday, April 30, 7:05pm @ Lehigh Valley

*if necessary

Tickets for games one and two are on sale now at ProvidenceBruins.com.

