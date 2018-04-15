Barracuda Clinch Playoff Berth After San Diego Loss

April 15, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release





SAN JOSE, CALIF. - The San Jose Barracuda clinched its third Calder Cup playoff appearance in as many seasons on Saturday after a 2-1 win over Stockton and a 6-3 San Diego loss at Tucson.

San Jose will face the Tucson Roadrunners (Arizona Coyotes) in the opening round of the 2018 Calder Cup playoffs with dates being announced on Sunday, April 15 at 10 a.m. PST

The Barracuda concluded its 68-game regular season schedule with a record of 34-26-4-4 (.558%). On April 4, San Jose was 10 points out of the Pacific Division's final playoff spot and in last place, but surpassed four teams over the final 10 days of the season to make the playoffs.

All Barracuda Calder Cup playoff action can be heard on the team's flagship radio station AM 1220 KDOW, Sharks + SAP Center App and watched on www.ahllive.com. Tickets are will go on sale on Monday April 16 and can be purchased at the SAP Center Box Office, at 408-999-5757, or online at SJBarracuda.com/tickets.

