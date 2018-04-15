Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Marlies, April 15
April 15, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The set-up
The Belleville Senators will complete its inaugural season with one final trip down the 401 to face the Toronto Marlies.
Belleville (29-41-2-3) is coming off of a 3-1 win over Utica Saturday night that moved them into sole possession of fifth place in the North Division with one game to play.
Toronto (53-18-2-2) has already secured the best record in the AHL and are slated to face the Comets in the first round of the Calder Cup playoffs.
Roster notes
No moves for the Senators after their home finale as they close their season in Toronto. After Marcus Hogberg started Saturday, Filip Gustavsson is expected to be in goal for Belleville against the Marlies.
Kyle Flanagan, Jim O'Brien, Ben Sexton and Francis Perron are out for Belleville while the status' of Max Reinhart, Alex Formenton and Jordan Murray remain unclear heading into the final game of the year.
Previous history
The Senators are 3-7-0-1 against the Marlies this year and have lost the last four matchups. Belleville is winless in three previous games at the Ricoh Coliseum this year.
Who to watch
With his goal Saturday night, Sens forward Jack Rodewald moved into sole possession of second in goals scored this season with 14. He's also added 11 assists in 61 games this year.
After coming over from Sweden, Pierre Engvall has quickly adjusted to North America by notching three goals and six points in eight AHL contests.
Where to watch
Sunday's game starts at 4pm and can be seen live on www.theahl.com through their AHL Live application (subscription required) or at Shoeless Joe's in Belleville.
The radio broadcast on CJBQ 800 begins at 6:50pm with Jack Miller on the call.
