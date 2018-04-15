Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Marlies, April 15

April 15, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The set-up

The Belleville Senators will complete its inaugural season with one final trip down the 401 to face the Toronto Marlies.

Belleville (29-41-2-3) is coming off of a 3-1 win over Utica Saturday night that moved them into sole possession of fifth place in the North Division with one game to play.

Toronto (53-18-2-2) has already secured the best record in the AHL and are slated to face the Comets in the first round of the Calder Cup playoffs.

Roster notes

No moves for the Senators after their home finale as they close their season in Toronto. After Marcus Hogberg started Saturday, Filip Gustavsson is expected to be in goal for Belleville against the Marlies.

Kyle Flanagan, Jim O'Brien, Ben Sexton and Francis Perron are out for Belleville while the status' of Max Reinhart, Alex Formenton and Jordan Murray remain unclear heading into the final game of the year.

Previous history

The Senators are 3-7-0-1 against the Marlies this year and have lost the last four matchups. Belleville is winless in three previous games at the Ricoh Coliseum this year.

Who to watch

With his goal Saturday night, Sens forward Jack Rodewald moved into sole possession of second in goals scored this season with 14. He's also added 11 assists in 61 games this year.

After coming over from Sweden, Pierre Engvall has quickly adjusted to North America by notching three goals and six points in eight AHL contests.

Where to watch

Sunday's game starts at 4pm and can be seen live on www.theahl.com through their AHL Live application (subscription required) or at Shoeless Joe's in Belleville.

The radio broadcast on CJBQ 800 begins at 6:50pm with Jack Miller on the call.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.