T-Birds Battle Back Twice, But Can't Squeak by Bruins
April 15, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (32-37-5-2) battled back twice from deficits, but ultimately could not get by the Providence Bruins (45-26-3-2), who skated away with a 4-2 victory in the regular season's final game on Sunday at the Dunkin' Donuts Center.
The Thunderbirds maintained their discipline successfully in the first period after allowing seven Providence power plays an evening ago. They registered 10 shots in the opening 20 minutes through parts of two power plays, but once again could not solve Zane McIntyre, who was coming off his AHL-best seventh shutout performance on Friday.
Harri Sateri got the nod for Geordie Kinnear once again, and he answered the bell with 11 stops in the first period. Despite Springfield's efforts, though, the Bruins got on the board first in the dying minutes of the frame when Zach Senyshyn followed up on a Colton Hargrove rush down the right wing, crossed to the left wing side, and backhanded a puck underneath Sateri to make it 1-0 at 18:03.
Springfield began the second on a power play, but could not get one past McIntyre. However, they remained tenacious in the offensive zone and got a tally moments later when Dryden Hunt tipped a Thomas Schemitsch shot between the legs of McIntyre at 1:26 to tie the game 1-1.
The Bruins bounced back within just 17 seconds, as Ryan Fitzgerald found space behind the Springfield defense before backhanding the puck through Sateri to restore the Bruins lead, 2-1 at 1:43.
Not to be outdone, Hunt and the Thunderbirds again found an answer at the 12:58 timestamp to, once again, deadlock the score. After Mark Fayne moved down the right wing wall and picked up the puck, he fed Curtis Valk at the right point. Valk spotted Hunt in the left circle with a perfect slap pass, and the second-year winger elevated his 23rd goal of the season overtop of McIntyre to get the game even heading into the final period, 2-2.
It would not take long for the Bruins to jump to the lead in the final period. After killing the majority of a carryover Thunderbirds power play, Providence turned to rookie Trent Frederic, who raced into the right wing of the Springfield zone and beat Sateri with a quick-snapping wrist shot over the glove to give the Bruins a 3-2 lead at 2:17 of the period.
The Thunderbirds were unsuccessful in trying to tie the score for a third time, as McIntyre ended his night with 27 saves, and Austin Czarnik added an empty-netter in the closing minutes to close the season series.
The season may be over, but Springfield Thunderbirds fans are encouraged to visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com to learn more about 2018-19 Thunderbirds Season Ticket Memberships. Packages include a wide range of benefits, including the lowest prices for the 2019 AHL All Star Classic presented by MGM Springfield. For more information or to order now, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2018
- Devils Finish Season with OT Loss to Comets - Binghamton Devils
- P-Bruins Net Two Goals in the Final Period to Win Regular Season Finale - Providence Bruins
- Comets Send Devils Packing on a Sunday Afternoon - Utica Comets
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Matthew Peca from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- T-Birds Battle Back Twice, But Can't Squeak by Bruins - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Devils Sign Joey Anderson to Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract - Binghamton Devils
- Griffins Announce Roster Transactions - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Barracuda Announce 2018 First Round Playoff Schedule - San Jose Barracuda
- Barracuda, Roadrunners Announce First Round Playoff Dates and Times - Tucson Roadrunners
- Syracuse Crunch Announce Roster Moves - Syracuse Crunch
- Blue Jackets Recall Goaltender Jeff Zatkoff from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Marlies to Face Comets in First Round of Calder Cup Playoffs - Toronto Marlies
- Game Preview: 80th Anniversary Season Comes to a Close Tonight - Hershey Bears
- Comets Announce 2018 Calder Cup Round One Schedule - Utica Comets
- Marlies Host Senators in Final Game of Regular Season - Toronto Marlies
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Marlies, April 15 - Belleville Senators
- Roadrunners' Wondrous Regular Season Capped with 6-3 Win - Tucson Roadrunners
- Condors Win Finale in Front of over 7,000, 5-1 - Bakersfield Condors
- Hogs Ink Gilbert to ATO - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolves Outlast Hogs in See-Saw Regular-Season Finale - Rockford IceHogs
- Defeat Knocks Gulls from Playoff Contention - San Diego Gulls
- Barracuda Clinch Playoff Berth After San Diego Loss - San Jose Barracuda
- Wolves Ice the Hogs to Repeat as Lottery Cup Champs - Chicago Wolves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Springfield Thunderbirds Stories
- T-Birds Battle Back Twice, But Can't Squeak by Bruins
- T-Birds Fall in Front of 9th Sellout Crowd of Season
- Hunt Tallies Two More Points, But Penguins Prevail
- Thunderbirds Announce Sellout for Season Finale on Saturday, April 14
- Final Weekend of Season Begins with Home Tilts with Penguins, Bruins