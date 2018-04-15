First-Round Schedules Announced for 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs
April 15, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League has released the following schedules for the division semifinal round of the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs.
Unless building availability dictates otherwise, the best-of-five first-round series are in either a 2-2-1 format or a 2-3 format; in the 2-3 format, the higher seed has the option of playing the first two games or the last three games at home.
Atlantic Division Semifinals - Series "A" (best-of-5)
A1-Lehigh Valley Phantoms vs. A4-Providence Bruins
Game 1 - Fri., Apr. 20 - Lehigh Valley at Providence, 7:05
Game 2 - Sat., Apr. 21 - Lehigh Valley at Providence, 7:05
Game 3 - Fri., Apr. 27 - Providence at Lehigh Valley, 7:05
*Game 4 - Sat., Apr. 28 - Providence at Lehigh Valley, 7:05
*Game 5 - Mon., Apr. 30 - Providence at Lehigh Valley, 7:05
*if necessary... All times Eastern
Atlantic Division Semifinals - Series "B" (best-of-5)
A2-Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins vs. A3-Charlotte Checkers
Game 1 - Fri., Apr. 20 - W-B/Scranton at Charlotte, 7:00
Game 2 - Sat., Apr. 21 - W-B/Scranton at Charlotte, 6:00
Game 3 - Thu., Apr. 26 - Charlotte at W-B/Scranton, 7:05
*Game 4 - Sat., Apr. 28 - Charlotte at W-B/Scranton, 7:05
*Game 5 - Sun., Apr. 29 - Charlotte at W-B/Scranton, 3:05
*if necessary... All times Eastern
North Division Semifinals - Series "C" (best-of-5)
N1-Toronto Marlies vs. N4-Utica Comets
Game 1 - Sat., Apr. 21 - Utica at Toronto, 4:00
Game 2 - Sun., Apr. 22 - Utica at Toronto, 4:00
Game 3 - Wed., Apr. 25 - Toronto at Utica, 7:00
*Game 4 - Fri., Apr. 27 - Toronto at Utica, 7:00
*Game 5 - Sun., Apr. 29 - Utica at Toronto, 4:00
*if necessary... All times Eastern
North Division Semifinals - Series "D" (best-of-5)
N2-Syracuse Crunch vs. N3-Rochester Americans
Game 1 - Fri., Apr. 20 - Rochester at Syracuse, 7:00
Game 2 - Sat., Apr. 21 - Rochester at Syracuse, 7:00
Game 3 - Wed., Apr. 25 - Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05
*Game 4 - Fri., Apr. 27 - Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05
*Game 5 - Sat., Apr. 28 - Rochester at Syracuse, 7:00
*if necessary... All times Eastern
Central Division Semifinals - Series "E" (best-of-5)
C1-Chicago Wolves vs. C4-Rockford IceHogs
Game 1 - Sat., Apr. 21 - Rockford at Chicago, 8:00
Game 2 - Sun., Apr. 22 - Chicago at Rockford, 5:00
Game 3 - Thu., Apr. 26 - Rockford at Chicago, 8:00
*Game 4 - Sun., Apr. 29 - Chicago at Rockford, 5:00
*Game 5 - Mon., Apr. 30 - Rockford at Chicago, 8:00
*if necessary... All times Eastern
Central Division Semifinals - Series "F" (best-of-5)
C2-Grand Rapids Griffins vs. C3-Manitoba Moose
Game 1 - Sat., Apr. 21 - Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 3:00
Game 2 - Sun., Apr. 22 - Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 3:00
Game 3 - Wed., Apr. 25 - Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7:00
*Game 4 - Thu., Apr. 26 - Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7:00
*Game 5 - Mon., Apr. 30 - Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7:00
*if necessary... All times Eastern
Pacific Division Semifinals - Series "G" (best-of-5)
P1-Tucson Roadrunners vs. P4-San Jose Barracuda
Game 1 - Thu., Apr. 19 - Tucson at San Jose, 10:00
Game 2 - Sat., Apr. 21 - Tucson at San Jose, 10:00
Game 3 - Wed., Apr. 25 - San Jose at Tucson, 10:05
*Game 4 - Fri., Apr. 27 - San Jose at Tucson, 10:05
*Game 5 - Sat., Apr. 28 - San Jose at Tucson, 10:05
*if necessary... All times Eastern
Pacific Division Semifinals - Series "H" (best-of-5)
P2-Texas Stars vs. P3-Ontario Reign
Game 1 - Thu., Apr. 19 - Ontario at Texas, 8:00
Game 2 - Fri., Apr. 20 - Ontario at Texas, 8:00
Game 3 - Sun., Apr. 22 - Texas at Ontario, 6:00
*Game 4 - Tue., Apr. 24 - Texas at Ontario, 10:00
*Game 5 - Mon., Apr. 30 - Ontario at Texas, 8:00
*if necessary... All times Eastern
The top four teams in each of the AHL's four divisions as ranked by points percentage (points earned divided by points available) qualified for the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs. The division semifinals are best-of-five series; all other series are in a best-of-seven format.
In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League continues to serve as the top development league for all 31 National Hockey League teams. More than 87 percent of all players competing in the NHL are AHL graduates, and through the years the American Hockey League has been home to more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame. Sixteen clubs will continue to vie for the league's coveted championship trophy when the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs get underway Thursday.
