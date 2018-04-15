Defeat Knocks Gulls from Playoff Contention

The San Diego Gulls fell 6-3 to the Tucson Roadrunners to conclude the 2017-18 season. With the defeat, the Gulls were eliminated from clinching a berth in the Calder Cup Playoffs. San Jose defeated Stockton in regulation tonight to tie the Gulls with 76 points but clinch a postseason berth on the first tiebreaker scenario with 33 regulation or overtime win compared to San Diego's 32.

Kalle Kossila scored two goals, his 20th and 21st of the season, to tie Corey Tropp and Antoine Laganiere for the most goals in a single season. Kossila scored 4-2=6 points his last five games to complete the season as the club's leader in points (21-32=53), goals and assists.

Nic Kerdiles tied a career high with his 15th goal of the season to match the 15 he scored in 2015-16 with San Diego.

Defenseman Steven Oleksy earned an assist to complete 2017-18 with a career high 7-14=21 points in 54 games. Oleksy surpassed his 2-17=19 points in 63 games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in 2015-16.

Defenseman Jacob Larsson recorded his third multi-point effort (0-2=2) of the season with two assists.

Giovanni Fiore earned his 31st point (assist) of the season, while Joe Blandisi tallied his 21st assist of 2017-18.

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Corey Tropp

On the game

They're a good hockey team. Obviously we had our opportunities, we hit some posts, we had some good looks on some early power plays. Sometimes that's going to happen. We didn't lose our season tonight, it happened a couple weeks ago, it's no secret. It's a learning experience for every single one of us in that room, especially our younger guys and even us older guys. Every single game matters. It's probably the second-best league in the world if not right up there. It's a job. We have a young group and I think it's a good learning experience. The outcome is probably one of the biggest disappointments of my career. We dug ourselves that hole, no one else did it but ourselves. That doesn't sit well with any guy in this room. If anyone is sad they shouldn't be playing this game. It's kind of tough to put into words right now It's obviously not the outcome you want. We did it to ourselves.

On playing in San Diego

I love San Diego. I think most people in this city, fans, know that. I really appreciate the support of the coaching staff and I like my teammates. I fell in love with the city. I own a house here. It's home for me. It's one of the places I love to be. I get excited to come in to the rink every single day and put that jersey on. Who knows what's going to happen. San Diego will always have a special place in my heart. I can't thank everybody enough for accepting me with open arms and the time I've been here it's been a ride. Hopefully it will continue.

Head Coach Dallas Eakins

On the game

It seemed like everything was against us. I think they had no shots on net until eight minutes left. I thought we had a great start, I thought we had a great third period with the amount of chances we had, but it wasn't enough. This is going to be one that I know is going to stick with me a long time. I cannot remember being this gutted, this disappointed in a very long time. To go through 68 games and to need one point, and you're going to think of those inches, those things that happened not only these last three games but the previous 65 before that. That's why we preach every moment is critical, every day is a critical day. This one hurts.

On the final six weeks of the season

Our scoring slowly fell away on us. I don't think it was just the exit of players, I think the exit of players going up (to Anaheim) obviously defensemen that we lost going up were a big part of us getting that puck moving the one way, but that's life in this league. That's why we have a team, is to put players into the NHL and we are very proud that our NHL team has made the playoffs every year and that we've had a small hand in that. But this will not discount how gut-wrenching this is for our team, for me. I just feel absolutely terrible for our fans that have been behind us the whole time and I really feel like we've let them down.

