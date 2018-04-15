Comets Send Devils Packing on a Sunday Afternoon

April 15, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release





Utica, N.Y. - The Utica Comets topped the Binghamton Devils by a score of 4-3 in overtime Sunday evening at the Adirondack Bank Center to close out the regular season.

Jan Mandat put the Devils up 1-0 with a shot that trickled through Thatcher Demko four minutes into the game. Michael Kapla and Mario Lucia were credited with the assists. Jonathan Dahlen tied the game at one two and a half minutes later, putting a one-timer past Devils' goaltender, Cam Johnson. Carter Bancks and Andrew Cherniwchan picked up the assists. The goal was Dahlen's first AHL goal. Nick Lappin regained the Devils lead with 9:35 remaining in the first period. Kapla and Brett Seney had the assists. Patrick Wiercioch tied the game at two at the 18:14 mark of the opening frame. Dahlen and Wacey Hamilton tallied the assists.

Michael Chaput gave the Comets their first lead of the game five minutes into the second period. Zack MacEwen and Nikolay Goldobin collected the assists.

Austin Cangelosi tied the game at three with a shorthanded goal four and a half minutes into the third period. Both goaltenders remained perfect from there to send the game to overtime.

Lukas Jasek scored the game-winning goal with 1:31 remaining in overtime to earn the win. Hamilton and Ashton Sautner registered the assists.

Demko finished with 30 saves to improve his record to 25-13-7. With the win, Demko became the Comets all-time leader in wins in a single season as well as career wins. Johnson stopped 25 shots. His record falls to 0-1-2. The Comes power play went 1-6, while the penalty kill allowed one goal in six attempts.

The Comets are back in action Saturday afternoon for Game One of the First Round of the Calder Cup Playoffs against the Toronto Marlies. The game can be heard on 94.9 KROCK and viewed on AHL Live.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.