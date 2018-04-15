Devils Sign Joey Anderson to Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract
April 15, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release
The New Jersey Devils today signed forward Joey Anderson to a three-year, entry-level contract. The contract will begin with the 2017-18 season. He signed the contract in New Jersey today and will skate with members of the team tomorrow. Anderson was New Jersey's third selection, 73rd overall, in the 2016 NHL Draft. The announcement was made by Devils' Executive Vice President/General Manager Ray Shero.
Anderson, 19, just finished his sophomore season with the University of Minnesota-Duluth (NCHC) where the Bulldogs won the NCAA Championship. This past season, he scored 11 goals and 16 assists for 27 points and added 20 penalty minutes. He also represented the United States at the past two World Junior Championships. In 2018, he captained the team to a bronze medal as he scored four goals and three assists in seven games. In 2017, he registered two assists in seven games and was part of the squad that won the gold medal.
