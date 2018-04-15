Blue Jackets Recall Goaltender Jeff Zatkoff from Monsters
April 15, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
COLUMBUS, OHIO - The Columbus Blue Jackets have recalled Jeff Zatkoff from the American Hockey League's Cleveland Monsters to serve as the team's third goaltender, club General Manager Jarmo Kekalainen announced today.
Zatkoff, 30, has posted a 18-21-4 record with a 2.72 goals-against average, .908 save percentage and one shutout in 48 career NHL games with the Kings and Pittsburgh Penguins. Los Angeles' third round selection, 74th overall, in the 2006 NHL Draft, Zatkoff was acquired by the Blue Jackets from the Kings on January 22 for future considerations. He appeared in 13 games with Los Angeles in 2016-17, finishing 2-7-1 with a 2.95 GAA and .879 SV%. He made his NHL debut in 2013-14 and went 12-6-2 with a 2.61 GAA, .912 SV% and one shutout in 20 games with Pittsburgh.
The Detroit, Michigan native went 4-9-2 with a 3.22 GAA, .885 SV% and two shutouts in 17 contests with the Monsters this season. He is 102-91-8 with a 2.51 GAA, .913 SV% and 18 shutouts in 225 career AHL games with the Monsters, Ontario Reign, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Manchester Monarchs since making his pro debut in 2008-09. Prior to turning pro, Zatkoff played three seasons at Miami University from 2005-08.
The Blue Jackets continue their Eastern Conference Quarterfinals series against Metropolitan Division champion Washington Capitals tonight. Game 2 from Capital One Arena in Washington is 7:30 p.m. Live coverage on FOX Sports Ohio begins with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show starting at 7 p.m. All Blue Jackets games televised on FOX Sports Ohio will also be streamed live via FOX Sports GO. The game may also be heard on the Eldorado Scioto Downs Blue Jackets Radio Network, including Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan and online at BlueJackets.com.
