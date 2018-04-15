Barracuda Announce 2018 First Round Playoff Schedule

April 15, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release





SAN JOSE, CALIF. - The San Jose Barracuda (@sjbarracuda), proud American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), have announced their Division Semifinal schedule against the Tucson Roadrunners in the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs.

Game #1: Thursday, April 19, 2018 (7 p.m.) - SAP Center

Game #2: Saturday, April 21, 2018 (7 p.m.) - SAP Center

Game #3: Wednesday, April 25, 2018 (7:05 p.m.) - Tucson Convention Center

Game #4: Friday, April 27, 2018 (7:05 p.m.) - Tucson Convention Center

Game #5: Saturday, April 28, 2018 (7:05 p.m.) - Tucson Convention Center

If necessary*

Playoff tickets will go on sale on Monday, April 16. All Barracuda Calder Cup playoff action can be heard on the teams flagship radio station AM 1220 KDOW, Sharks + SAP Center APP and watched on AHLLive.com.

