Barracuda Announce 2018 First Round Playoff Schedule
April 15, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
SAN JOSE, CALIF. - The San Jose Barracuda (@sjbarracuda), proud American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), have announced their Division Semifinal schedule against the Tucson Roadrunners in the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs.
Game #1: Thursday, April 19, 2018 (7 p.m.) - SAP Center
Game #2: Saturday, April 21, 2018 (7 p.m.) - SAP Center
Game #3: Wednesday, April 25, 2018 (7:05 p.m.) - Tucson Convention Center
Game #4: Friday, April 27, 2018 (7:05 p.m.) - Tucson Convention Center
Game #5: Saturday, April 28, 2018 (7:05 p.m.) - Tucson Convention Center
If necessary*
Playoff tickets will go on sale on Monday, April 16. All Barracuda Calder Cup playoff action can be heard on the teams flagship radio station AM 1220 KDOW, Sharks + SAP Center APP and watched on AHLLive.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2018
- Griffins Announce Roster Transactions - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Barracuda Announce 2018 First Round Playoff Schedule - San Jose Barracuda
- Barracuda, Roadrunners Announce First Round Playoff Dates and Times - Tucson Roadrunners
- Syracuse Crunch Announce Roster Moves - Syracuse Crunch
- Blue Jackets Recall Goaltender Jeff Zatkoff from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Marlies to Face Comets in First Round of Calder Cup Playoffs - Toronto Marlies
- Game Preview: 80th Anniversary Season Comes to a Close Tonight - Hershey Bears
- Comets Announce 2018 Calder Cup Round One Schedule - Utica Comets
- Marlies Host Senators in Final Game of Regular Season - Toronto Marlies
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Marlies, April 15 - Belleville Senators
- Roadrunners' Wondrous Regular Season Capped with 6-3 Win - Tucson Roadrunners
- Condors Win Finale in Front of over 7,000, 5-1 - Bakersfield Condors
- Hogs Ink Gilbert to ATO - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolves Outlast Hogs in See-Saw Regular-Season Finale - Rockford IceHogs
- Defeat Knocks Gulls from Playoff Contention - San Diego Gulls
- Barracuda Clinch Playoff Berth After San Diego Loss - San Jose Barracuda
- Wolves Ice the Hogs to Repeat as Lottery Cup Champs - Chicago Wolves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Jose Barracuda Stories
- Barracuda Announce 2018 First Round Playoff Schedule
- Barracuda Clinch Playoff Berth After San Diego Loss
- 'Cuda Down Condors 4-3 in Home Finale, Keep Playoff Hopes Intact
- 'Cuda Top Condors 2-1, Keep Playoff Hopes Alive
- Barracuda Sign Forward Matt Fonteyne to AHL Contract