Marlies Host Senators in Final Game of Regular Season

The Toronto Marlies will look to enter the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs on a high note as they face Belleville for a twelfth and final time on Sunday to wrap up the regular season.

Coming into Sunday's game, the Marlies (53-18-2-2) have won two straight this weekend, defeating Laval on the road Friday night and taking a 6-4 win over the Rocket yesterday.

Belleville (29-41-2-3) have been surging of late, winning five of their last ten games including a 3-1 win over Utica last night.

The two sides know each other well, having played eleven times already on the year. The Marlies have won eight of those meetings, led offensively by Chris Mueller who has collected nine points (2G, 7A) in games against Belleville this season.

Miro Aaltonen and Justin Holl have both collected seven points against the Senators while Ben Sexton and Max Reinhart lead Belleville with five points each in the regular season series.

After picking up a pair of assists yesterday, Carl Grundstrom has collected three points since joining the Marlies last week and will look to continue building on that success moving forward.

Trevor Moore had a goal and an assist yesterday, and he enters play with a five-game point streak, collecting seven points (2G, 5A) over that span.

Head to Head

53-18-2-2 Overall Record 29-41-2-3

8-3-0-0 Head-to-Head Record 3-7-0-1

Win 2 Streak Win 1

250 Goals For 191

167 Goals Against 262

17.9% Power Play Percentage 13.5%

88.8% Penalty Kill Percentage 77.6%

B. Smith (27) Leading Goal Scorer G. Gagne (20)

B. Smith (59) Leading Points Scorer V. Pokka (33)

G. Sparks (31) Wins Leader D. Taylor (11)

