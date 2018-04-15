Penguins Reveal First Round Playoff Schedule
April 15, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Charlotte Checkers announced the schedule for their first round match-up in the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs. The best-of-five Atlantic Division Semifinal series is set to begin on Friday, Apr. 20 at Bojangles' Coliseum. The Penguins' first postseason home game will take place on Thursday, Apr. 26.
The Penguins' first round schedule is as follows:
Game 1 - Friday, Apr. 20 - W-B/Scranton at Charlotte, 7:00 p.m.
Game 2 - Saturday, Apr. 21 - W-B/Scranton at Charlotte, 6:00 p.m.
Game 3 - Thursday, Apr. 26 - Charlotte at W-B/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
*Game 4 - Saturday, Apr. 28 - Charlotte at W-B/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
*Game 5 - Sunday, Apr. 29 - Charlotte at W-B/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.
*if necessary... All times Eastern
Individual game tickets and ticket packages for the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs are now on sale. With the purchase of a postseason ticket package, fans will receive a $6 food/merchandise voucher for every game played in the playoffs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton fans can secure their seats for every game on the Cup run by contacting the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2018
- Marlies' Sparks and Pickard, Rocket's Terry, Checkers' Zykov Win AHL Honors - AHL
- Sens Fall to Toronto in Season Finale - Belleville Senators
- First-Round Schedules Announced for 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs - AHL
- Phantoms Unveil Calder Cup Playoffs First Round Schedule - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Checkers to Face Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in First Round - Charlotte Checkers
- Penguins Reveal First Round Playoff Schedule - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Devils Finish Season with OT Loss to Comets - Binghamton Devils
- P-Bruins Net Two Goals in the Final Period to Win Regular Season Finale - Providence Bruins
- Comets Send Devils Packing on a Sunday Afternoon - Utica Comets
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Matthew Peca from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- T-Birds Battle Back Twice, But Can't Squeak by Bruins - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Devils Sign Joey Anderson to Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract - Binghamton Devils
- Griffins Announce Roster Transactions - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Barracuda Announce 2018 First Round Playoff Schedule - San Jose Barracuda
- Barracuda, Roadrunners Announce First Round Playoff Dates and Times - Tucson Roadrunners
- Syracuse Crunch Announce Roster Moves - Syracuse Crunch
- Blue Jackets Recall Goaltender Jeff Zatkoff from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Marlies to Face Comets in First Round of Calder Cup Playoffs - Toronto Marlies
- Game Preview: 80th Anniversary Season Comes to a Close Tonight - Hershey Bears
- Comets Announce 2018 Calder Cup Round One Schedule - Utica Comets
- Marlies Host Senators in Final Game of Regular Season - Toronto Marlies
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Marlies, April 15 - Belleville Senators
- Roadrunners' Wondrous Regular Season Capped with 6-3 Win - Tucson Roadrunners
- Condors Win Finale in Front of over 7,000, 5-1 - Bakersfield Condors
- Hogs Ink Gilbert to ATO - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolves Outlast Hogs in See-Saw Regular-Season Finale - Rockford IceHogs
- Defeat Knocks Gulls from Playoff Contention - San Diego Gulls
- Barracuda Clinch Playoff Berth After San Diego Loss - San Jose Barracuda
- Wolves Ice the Hogs to Repeat as Lottery Cup Champs - Chicago Wolves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.