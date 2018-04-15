Penguins Reveal First Round Playoff Schedule

April 15, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release





WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Charlotte Checkers announced the schedule for their first round match-up in the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs. The best-of-five Atlantic Division Semifinal series is set to begin on Friday, Apr. 20 at Bojangles' Coliseum. The Penguins' first postseason home game will take place on Thursday, Apr. 26.

The Penguins' first round schedule is as follows:

Game 1 - Friday, Apr. 20 - W-B/Scranton at Charlotte, 7:00 p.m.

Game 2 - Saturday, Apr. 21 - W-B/Scranton at Charlotte, 6:00 p.m.

Game 3 - Thursday, Apr. 26 - Charlotte at W-B/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

*Game 4 - Saturday, Apr. 28 - Charlotte at W-B/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

*Game 5 - Sunday, Apr. 29 - Charlotte at W-B/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.

*if necessary... All times Eastern

Individual game tickets and ticket packages for the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs are now on sale. With the purchase of a postseason ticket package, fans will receive a $6 food/merchandise voucher for every game played in the playoffs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton fans can secure their seats for every game on the Cup run by contacting the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.