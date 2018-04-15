Checkers to Face Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in First Round

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE - APRIL 15, 2018 CHECKERS ANNOUNCE FIRST-ROUND PLAYOFF SERIES AGAINST WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON

Individual tickets and "Pay-as-we-Play" packages on sale now

The Charlotte Checkers today announced dates and times for their entire first-round Calder Cup Playoff series against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

As previously announced, Bojangles' Coliseum will host Game 1 and Game 2 of the best-of-five series on Friday, April 20, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, April 21, at 6 p.m., respectively. A full series schedule, including subsequent games in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, can be found below.

GAME date time location

1 Friday, April 20 7 p.m. Bojangles' Coliseum

2 Saturday, April 21 6 p.m. Bojangles' Coliseum

3 Thursday, April 26 7:05 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

4* Saturday, April 28 7:05 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

5* Sunday, April 29 3:05 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

* if necessary

The Checkers and Wilkes-Barre have squared off in the postseason once previously, with the Checkers winning their 2011 second-round series in six games. Charlotte won this season's series with the Penguins by way of a 3-1-0 record. This series is the No. 2 vs. No. 3 matchup in the Atlantic Division Semifinals, with the Penguins holding home-ice advantage as the higher seed.

Individual tickets for Games 1 and 2 are on sale now via Ticketmaster and will be available Monday at the Bojangles' Coliseum box office. "Pay as We Play" packages requiring no money up front and offering the best savings on tickets for the entire playoffs can also be purchased now by contacting the Checkers at (704) 342-4423 or tickets@gocheckers.com.

Both of the Checkers' first-round home games will feature food and drink specials including $2 hot dogs, $2 popcorn and $2 domestic draught beer, as well as $4 craft draught beer.

Each game also has a ticket special that is currently available online. Friday's game features a $5.50 ticket deal for all kids aged 12 and under (maximum of two) that can be purchased at gocheckers.com/kids. For Saturday's game, a Family Pack option of 50 percent off the box office price on groups of four tickets can be purchased at gocheckers.com/family.

