Phantoms Unveil Calder Cup Playoffs First Round Schedule
April 15, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Lehigh Valley, Pa. - The Calder Cup Playoffs are nearly here, it's time to Rally the Valley!
The Lehigh Valley Phantoms, proud AHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, are pleased to announce the schedule for their opening round, best-of-five series with the Providence Bruins. The Phantoms, who claimed the Atlantic Division Championship, earned home-ice advantage through at least the opening two rounds of the Calder Cup Playoffs. With that, Lehigh Valley is guaranteed to host Game 3 at PPL Center on Friday, April 27 and would host Game 4 (if necessary) on Saturday, April 28 along with a decisive Game 5 (if necessary) on Monday, April 30 in downtown Allentown.
Please see below a complete breakdown of the Phantoms' first round schedule.
Game 1 - Friday, April 20, 7:05 p.m. - Dunkin Donuts Center
Game 2 - Saturday, April 21, 7:05 p.m. - Dunkin Donuts Center
Game 3 - Friday, April 27, 7:05 p.m. - PPL Center
Game 4* - Saturday, April 28, 7:05 p.m. - PPL Center
Game 5* - Monday, April 30, 7:05 p.m. - PPL Center
*If necessary
Please note, the Lehigh Valley Steelhawks football game previously scheduled for Saturday, April 28 at PPL Center has been moved to Sunday, April 29 and will begin at 6:00 p.m.
The Phantoms posted a 4-1-1 mark head-to-head against Providence during the regular season and finished the 2017-18 campaign with an impressive 27-6-5 record at PPL Center.
On the verge of the club's 12th postseason appearance in franchise history, the Phantoms have captured two Calder Cup Championships (1998, 2005) and carry a 58-52 overall mark in 110 career AHL postseason outings. This is the fifth regular season division title in franchise history and the team's first since arriving in the Lehigh Valley.
Playoff strips and 10-game flex packs to the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs are on sale now! Single game tickets for the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs will go on sale Monday, April 16 at 10:00 a.m.
Be here for every home playoff game in your same great seats with the Playoff strip and receive a FREE Official Orange Out Phantoms Playoff T-Shirt with each seat. The "pay as we play" option offers a convenient payment plan and the largest discount on tickets.
Flex packs give fans the flexibility of selecting the games and number of tickets they want. For more information on Phantoms playoff packages, contact the Phantoms office at 610-224-GOAL [4625].
The Phantoms will once again be hosting an Orange Out during each home playoff home this season. Fans are encouraged to wear orange to each and every postseason game at PPL Center as we create the best and most exciting home-ice advantage in the league.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2018
- Marlies' Sparks and Pickard, Rocket's Terry, Checkers' Zykov Win AHL Honors - AHL
- Sens Fall to Toronto in Season Finale - Belleville Senators
- First-Round Schedules Announced for 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs - AHL
- Phantoms Unveil Calder Cup Playoffs First Round Schedule - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Checkers to Face Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in First Round - Charlotte Checkers
- Penguins Reveal First Round Playoff Schedule - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Devils Finish Season with OT Loss to Comets - Binghamton Devils
- P-Bruins Net Two Goals in the Final Period to Win Regular Season Finale - Providence Bruins
- Comets Send Devils Packing on a Sunday Afternoon - Utica Comets
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Matthew Peca from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- T-Birds Battle Back Twice, But Can't Squeak by Bruins - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Devils Sign Joey Anderson to Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract - Binghamton Devils
- Griffins Announce Roster Transactions - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Barracuda Announce 2018 First Round Playoff Schedule - San Jose Barracuda
- Barracuda, Roadrunners Announce First Round Playoff Dates and Times - Tucson Roadrunners
- Syracuse Crunch Announce Roster Moves - Syracuse Crunch
- Blue Jackets Recall Goaltender Jeff Zatkoff from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Marlies to Face Comets in First Round of Calder Cup Playoffs - Toronto Marlies
- Game Preview: 80th Anniversary Season Comes to a Close Tonight - Hershey Bears
- Comets Announce 2018 Calder Cup Round One Schedule - Utica Comets
- Marlies Host Senators in Final Game of Regular Season - Toronto Marlies
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Marlies, April 15 - Belleville Senators
- Roadrunners' Wondrous Regular Season Capped with 6-3 Win - Tucson Roadrunners
- Condors Win Finale in Front of over 7,000, 5-1 - Bakersfield Condors
- Hogs Ink Gilbert to ATO - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolves Outlast Hogs in See-Saw Regular-Season Finale - Rockford IceHogs
- Defeat Knocks Gulls from Playoff Contention - San Diego Gulls
- Barracuda Clinch Playoff Berth After San Diego Loss - San Jose Barracuda
- Wolves Ice the Hogs to Repeat as Lottery Cup Champs - Chicago Wolves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lehigh Valley Phantoms Stories
- Phantoms Unveil Calder Cup Playoffs First Round Schedule
- Phantoms Cap Regular Season with 2-1 Shootout Triumph over Rival Penguins
- Martel Nets 2 Goals as Lehigh Valley Downs Bridgeport 5-2
- Phil Varone Voted AHL MVP for 2017-18 Season
- G Dustin Tokarski Returned to Lehigh Valley