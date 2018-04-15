Phantoms Unveil Calder Cup Playoffs First Round Schedule

Lehigh Valley, Pa. - The Calder Cup Playoffs are nearly here, it's time to Rally the Valley!

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms, proud AHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, are pleased to announce the schedule for their opening round, best-of-five series with the Providence Bruins. The Phantoms, who claimed the Atlantic Division Championship, earned home-ice advantage through at least the opening two rounds of the Calder Cup Playoffs. With that, Lehigh Valley is guaranteed to host Game 3 at PPL Center on Friday, April 27 and would host Game 4 (if necessary) on Saturday, April 28 along with a decisive Game 5 (if necessary) on Monday, April 30 in downtown Allentown.

Please see below a complete breakdown of the Phantoms' first round schedule.

Game 1 - Friday, April 20, 7:05 p.m. - Dunkin Donuts Center

Game 2 - Saturday, April 21, 7:05 p.m. - Dunkin Donuts Center

Game 3 - Friday, April 27, 7:05 p.m. - PPL Center

Game 4* - Saturday, April 28, 7:05 p.m. - PPL Center

Game 5* - Monday, April 30, 7:05 p.m. - PPL Center

*If necessary

Please note, the Lehigh Valley Steelhawks football game previously scheduled for Saturday, April 28 at PPL Center has been moved to Sunday, April 29 and will begin at 6:00 p.m.

The Phantoms posted a 4-1-1 mark head-to-head against Providence during the regular season and finished the 2017-18 campaign with an impressive 27-6-5 record at PPL Center.

On the verge of the club's 12th postseason appearance in franchise history, the Phantoms have captured two Calder Cup Championships (1998, 2005) and carry a 58-52 overall mark in 110 career AHL postseason outings. This is the fifth regular season division title in franchise history and the team's first since arriving in the Lehigh Valley.

Playoff strips and 10-game flex packs to the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs are on sale now! Single game tickets for the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs will go on sale Monday, April 16 at 10:00 a.m.

Be here for every home playoff game in your same great seats with the Playoff strip and receive a FREE Official Orange Out Phantoms Playoff T-Shirt with each seat. The "pay as we play" option offers a convenient payment plan and the largest discount on tickets.

Flex packs give fans the flexibility of selecting the games and number of tickets they want. For more information on Phantoms playoff packages, contact the Phantoms office at 610-224-GOAL [4625].

The Phantoms will once again be hosting an Orange Out during each home playoff home this season. Fans are encouraged to wear orange to each and every postseason game at PPL Center as we create the best and most exciting home-ice advantage in the league.

